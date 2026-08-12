Born Abroad, Raised In India: Gujarat High Court On Citizenship & Passport Rights | Podcast

In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, Nikita Dlima and Rahul Sundaram discuss the Gujarat High Court’s decision in Dolly Khilankumar Vadalia Nee Dolly Ketan Barai v. Union of India and Others.

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In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, Nikita Dlima and Rahul Sundaram discuss the Gujarat High Court’s decision in Dolly Khilankumar Vadalia Nee Dolly Ketan Barai v. Union of India and Others.

The judgment examines an important issue under Indian citizenship and passport law: when a person is born outside India to Indian parents but has lived in India since infancy, can Indian citizenship be presumed for issuance of an Indian passport?

The discussion explains the distinction between factual connection with India and legal citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955. It covers citizenship by descent under Section 4, the importance of consular registration of birth, the evidentiary value of Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID and other identity documents, and why passport authorities may insist on specific proof of citizenship where an applicant was born abroad.

This episode also highlights the Court’s approach to Article 21, passport rights, statutory remedies, and the practical importance of timely documentation for Indian families living abroad.

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