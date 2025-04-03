Mumbai Notebook - What Are The Top Priorities For Advertising SROs?

At the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation annual meeting in Mumbai last week, ICAS Director Sibylle Stanciu-Loeckx presented the results of a survey conducted among ICAS members, which provides some interesting insights into the issues that are on the minds of advertising self-regulatory organizations around the world.

Top Priorities

What are the the top priorities for advertising self-regulatory organizations globally? The top seven are:

Influencer marketing;

Environmental marketing;

AI and automated advertising;

HFSS advertising;

Gambling advertising;

Digital services and online platforms; and

Transparency and disclosures.

Sensitive Issues

What are the key sensitive issues around the world, according to the advertising SROs? Here are the top ten:

HFSS advertising;

Environmental marketing;

Gambling advertising;

Influencer marketing;

Digital services and online platforms;

AI and automated advertising;

Alcohol advertising;

Advertising to children;

Cryptocurrency and digital assets advertising;

Transparency and disclosures.

This survey provides some great clues about the types of enforcement and guidance you should expect to be seeing from advertising SROs in the year ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.