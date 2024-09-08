Investments In Infrastructure Debt Fund - Non-Banking Financial Company

To encourage insurers to participate in the financing of the infrastructure sector, the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has done away with the requirement of case to-case approval for an investment...

To encourage insurers to participate in the financing of the infrastructure sector, the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) has done away with the requirement of case to-case approval for an investment in an Infrastructure Debt Fund (“IDF”). Pursuant to this relaxation, insurers are allowed to make investments in IDF- Non-Banking Financial Company (“NBFCs”), which will be reckoned as infrastructure investments, subject to the following conditions:

the IDF-NBFC must be registered with RBI; debt securities must have residual tenure of not less than 5 (five) years; it must have a minimum credit rating of AA or its equivalent by a credit rating agency registered with SEBI to be eligible for approved investments; and exposure norms as per Note 3 of Regulation 9 of IRDAI (Investment) Regulations, 2016 will be applicable.

