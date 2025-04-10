Road To IPO: Essential Strategies For SMEs (Video)

Agama Law Associates, in collaboration with the Indian Small Business & Franchise Association (ISFA), recently participated as the Knowledge Partner in a special webinar titled "Road to IPO: Essential Strategies for SMEs." The session provided actionable insights for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) aspiring to go public, focusing on strategic, legal and operational readiness.

The event witnessed enthusiastic attendance from diverse sectors including manufacturing, technology, financial services and consumer goods. Business owners engaged actively in understanding the nuances of the IPO journey, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and investor readiness.

The panel included moderator Nitin Jain (Partner, Agama Law Associates), panellists Archana Balasubramanian (Partner, Agama Law Associates), B Renganathan (Corporate Law Advisor & Trainer) and Ivor Misquith (Joint Managing Director & CEO, Indorient Financial Services Ltd), who shared practical guidance and real-world experiences.

We extend our sincere thanks to ISFA for organizing this impactful event and look forward to future collaborations that support SME growth and financial inclusion. For SMEs considering their IPO roadmap, this webinar is now available for playback on YouTube, providing invaluable insights into navigating one of the most transformative phases of business growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.