ARTICLE
10 April 2025

Road To IPO: Essential Strategies For SMEs (Video)

AA
Agama Law Associates

Contributor

Agama Law Associates logo
ALA is a boutique commercial law practice offering end-to-end corporate-commercial legal solutions to Indian and foreign businesses. We offer a wide range of services tailored across sectors for private clients, startups and mature businesses. We have a cost-effective technology based model supported by a large network of associates. Commercial transactions and advisory is our forte, which includes contract management and standardization. Our disputes profile is advising and strategizing from a pre-dispute stage, and managing and driving the litigation across all courts and tribunals including the High Court, the NCLT and SAT
Explore Firm Details
Agama Law Associates, in collaboration with the Indian Small Business & Franchise Association (ISFA), recently participated as the Knowledge Partner in a special webinar titled "Road to IPO: Essential Strategies for SMEs."
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Agama Law Associates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Agama Law Associates, in collaboration with the Indian Small Business & Franchise Association (ISFA), recently participated as the Knowledge Partner in a special webinar titled "Road to IPO: Essential Strategies for SMEs." The session provided actionable insights for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) aspiring to go public, focusing on strategic, legal and operational readiness.

The event witnessed enthusiastic attendance from diverse sectors including manufacturing, technology, financial services and consumer goods. Business owners engaged actively in understanding the nuances of the IPO journey, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and investor readiness.

The panel included moderator Nitin Jain (Partner, Agama Law Associates), panellists Archana Balasubramanian (Partner, Agama Law Associates), B Renganathan (Corporate Law Advisor & Trainer) and Ivor Misquith (Joint Managing Director & CEO, Indorient Financial Services Ltd), who shared practical guidance and real-world experiences.

We extend our sincere thanks to ISFA for organizing this impactful event and look forward to future collaborations that support SME growth and financial inclusion. For SMEs considering their IPO roadmap, this webinar is now available for playback on YouTube, providing invaluable insights into navigating one of the most transformative phases of business growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Agama Law Associates
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More