Food Safety Bulletin - Issue 1 | 2026

JULY 2025

FSSAI Notifies the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) First Amendment Regulations, 2025

Vide Gazette Notification dated 10 July 2025, Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued significant amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. The updated regulations introduced updated standards for oils, meats, herbs, food colours and packaged drinks and aim to make the food safety standards stricter. These amendments will come into effect starting 01 February 2026.

The amendment introduces key changes, including revisions to the refractive index standards for several edible oils and modifications to the permissible packaging size of drinking water. Further changes were introduced to the standards for meat sausages by laying out clear definitions including the varieties of sausages such as smoked, fresh, cooked or fermented; enhanced safety, storage and quality parameters; requirements for the preparation process and composition of the finished product, thereby ensuring safety for consumption.

The FSSAI also introduced new standards and comprehensive specifications for Dehydrated Tarragon (Vilayati Damnak). These standards include the parameters such as moisture content, foreign matter, acid insoluble ash, total ash, volatile oil content etc. The standard and composition for Dehydrated Tarragon powder were also introduced in the amendment.

The regulatory revisions also include amendments to the safety related footnotes for food colours, updates to colour preparations and mixtures, and changes to the permitted diluents or filler material for such compositions. Further, the list of enzymes derived from genetically modified microorganisms has been revised, with the introduction of new names and updates to the applicable preparation criteria. Overall, the amendments reinforce stricter and more comprehensive food safety standards across multiple food categories.

Rohit Jawa v State of Karnataka & Anr | CRLP No. 8536 of 2023 | Karnataka High Court | 3 July 2025

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the petitioner for alleged offences under Sections 51 and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act or Act). The issue was whether a company's managing director could be prosecuted individually under the Act without impleading the company.

FSSAI Issues Order for Scrutiny of Annual Returns Submitted by FBOs to Concerned Licensing Authorities

Vide Order dated 07 July 2025, the FSSAI mandated that all Licensing Authorities must scrutinize the Annual Returns submitted by eligible Food Business Operators (FBOs) under their respective jurisdiction. Further, in case of any discrepancy, necessary action shall be initiated as per the provisions of the FSS Act and applicable regulations.

Further, the FSSAI mentioned order dated 08 January 2024 and mandated that all FBOs eligible for filing annual return must submit complete and accurate information. In case of any correction, FBOs were advised to avail revision/update facility. Penalties to be imposed under Section 61 of the FSS Act for false or misleading information.

FSSAI Issues Revised Copper Limit in Hops Pellets

Vide Order dated 14 July 2025, the FSSAI withdrew its order dated 28 October 2022 regarding copper limits in Hops Pellets. Further, it has issued directions that imported consignments of Hops Pellets shall conform with the copper limits of "Foods not specified" category i.e. 30 mg/Kg under Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

FSSAI Notifies the Ayurveda Aahara Covered Under the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022

Vide Order dated 25 July 2025, the FSSAI referred to Note (1) under Schedule B of the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022 (Aahara Regulations) which specifies that the Food Authority may provide a list of Ayurveda Aahara covered under category A.

In consultation with Ministry of Ayush and through this order, FSSAI provided the list of Ayurveda Aahara covered under category A for facilitating the FBOs.

Further, in case of Ayurveda Aahara products falling under category A, but not mentioned in the list, FBOs shall request the Food Authority for inclusion by submitting relevant literature from authoritative texts listed under Schedule A.

FSSAI Directs FBOs to Display Food Safety Connect App QR Code at Food Premises

Vide Order dated 25 July 2025, the FSSAI has advised all FBOs to prominently display as well as feature on digital assets of the FBO, the License/Registration Copy containing QR Code to download the Food Safety Connect mobile application at customer-visible areas within the premises for compliance with Condition of License number 1 of Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The app developed by the FSSAI is a platform which allows consumers to lodge complaints regarding food safety and hygiene issues, report misleading claims made on food products, access basic information about licensed/registered FBOs, and stay informed about food safety initiatives and alerts.

FSSAI Urges Regular Sampling and Swift Action on Adulterated Foods in Rajasthan

Vide Press Release dated 16 July 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of FSSAI (CEO) asserted that the samples of commonly consumed food items should be collected regularly along with the need to speed up the establishment of a Food Safety Laboratory at Bikaner. Further, officials were directed to ensure continuous monitoring to strengthen enforcement while emphasising the need for prompt disposal of pending food adulteration cases.

Matters of importance like concluding adjudication within 90 days of the first hearing of the case, filling up of vacant positions of Food Safety Officers in the State, overview of food safety operations and upcoming campaigns during festive seasons were also discussed.

FSSAI Reinforces Stringent Food Safety Norms for E-commerce Platforms Across India

Vide Press Release dated 08 July 2025, the CEO of FSSAI notified the particulars of the meeting conducted with more than 70 representatives from leading e-commerce platforms. It was mandated that any violation of food safety rules would be taken with utmost seriousness and could lead to strict action.

Crucial directives related to e-commerce platform were issued, disclosure of comprehensive details along with strict adherence to maintain hygiene and food safety protocols across all warehouses and storage facilities was mandated, and display of expiry/use by date of food products at the consumer interface was also deliberated upon.

AUGUST 2025

FSSAI Issues the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) First Amendment Regulation, 2025

Vide Gazette Notification dated 08 August 2025, FSSAI issued an amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 (FSS Labelling and Display Regulations) which shall come into force on 01 July 2026.

This amendment specifically replaces the existing labelling standards for coffee-chicory mixture with more enhanced and clear labelling standards. The "front of the package" packaging standards along with mentioning the percentage of coffee and chicory in the finished product, have been redefined through this amendment. The aforesaid amendment aims to ensure clear declaration of coffee and chicory percentages to help consumers make an informed decision.

SEPTEMBER 2025

FSSAI Introduced New Kind of Business (KoB) for 'Ayurveda Aahara' Under FoSCoS For License / Registration

Vide Order dated 01 September 2025, the FSSAI created separate KoB in Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) particularly for Ayurveda Aahara. The order provides for the KoB Name and definition of Ayurveda Aahara along with eligibility, annual fee, food category, inspection checklist, documents required licensing of the same. This has come into effect from 1 September 2025.

Stay Granted on Penalties Levied Under the FSS Act Mechanically Without Independent Application of Mind | Food Safety Appellate Tribunal | 23 September 2025

The appellant's products were seized on the ground that the name of the food was not in accordance with Regulation 5(1) of the FSS Labelling and Display Regulations, and that the label contained claims in violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

The appellant challenged the adjudicating officer's order dated 26 May 2024, which held that the appellant was guilty of violations under the FSS Act and allied regulations, and imposed monetary penalties.

The appellant challenged the order on merits, arguing that the labelling complied with the Act and the regulations and that no misleading claims were made. The appellant also raised issues of non-application of mind and mechanical reliance on the Food Analyst's report.

The Khaitan & Co team appeared for the appellant before the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal, Thane, and successfully obtained a stay of the impugned order.

FSSAI Hosted Global Food Regulators Summit 2025 in New Delhi

Vide Press Release dated 27 September 2025, FSSAI hosted Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2025 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Delegates from over 70 countries were brought together to strengthen collaboration on food safety and leaders emphasized the importance of harmonising international standards, validating traditional foods, and building resilient, transparent systems. Some of the key initiatives highlighted included training more than 300,000 street food vendors, promoting the "Eat Right India" movement and advancing frameworks like the Ayurveda Aahara Regulations.

The summit featured sessions on digital surveillance, risk management, nutrition awareness, and publicprivate partnerships. Special conclaves with CEOs, ambassadors, MSMEs, startups, and a joint FSSAI-WHO masterclass reinforced India's leadership in food safety innovation.

Overall, the event underscored food as the foundation of health and well-being while showcasing a collective global commitment to safer, fairer food systems.

FSSAI and Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Australia Signs MoU for Food Safety

Vide Press Release dated 26 September 2025, it was notified that the FSSAI and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Australia (DAFF), signed a MoU dated 24 September 2025, thereby representing an enduring partnership between Australia & India and reflecting their commitment to food safety.

The aim of the MoU, as expressed, is to strengthen cooperation in food safety through exchange of best practices, knowledge sharing, import procedures and other technical collaboration.

OCTOBER 2025

FSSAI Issues Draft Regulations to Amend Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018

Vide Gazette Notification dated 06 October 2025, the FSSAI has released the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2025, proposing ban on the use of Poly- and Perfluoroalkyl substances in manufacturing of food contact materials. The amendment also proposes that the materials made with polycarbonate and epoxy resins must be free from Bisphenol A (BPA) and its derivatives

A Prohibition Order Under Section 36 (3) (B) of the FSS Act Cannot Be passed in Violation of Principles of Natural Justice | Bombay High Court | 16 October 2025

The petition by a leading FMCG company challenged an order dated 9 October 2025 passed by the Assistant Director (Designated Officer) and Central Licensing Authority, FSSAI (Western Region), which (among other directions) effectively prohibited the petitioner from manufacturing, selling or marketing two products.

The petitioner challenged the order on the basis that the Designated Officer's action under Section 36(3) (b) breached the Act and the rules framed thereunder, including

By its order dated 16 October 2025, the Court stayed the impugned order on the ground that it violated the principles of natural justice and had been passed in undue haste.

Senior Counsel Mr Virag Tulzapurkar, along with Counsel Mr Hiren Kamod and the Khaitan & Co team, appeared for the petitioners.

FSSAI Notifies the Food Safety and Standards (Import) First Amendment Regulations, 2025

Vide Gazette Notification dated 27 October 2025, the FSSAI has notified amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Import) Regulations, 2017. The amendments shall come into force on 1 May 2026. The FSSAI through this amendment mandated that the food samples must be analysed using manuals of methods adopted/amended by FSSAI, whereas if a method is not available in these manuals, the laboratories may use validated methods recognized internationally.

Further, the notified or referral laboratories must provide analysis reports in FORM-2. The reports must be signed by the Food Analyst or Director, within 5 days of receiving the sample

FSSAI Issues Draft Regulations to Amend Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018

Vide Gazette Notification dated 30 October 2025, the FSSAI has released the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Amendment Regulations, 2025, proposing the changes in sugar content of sparkling wine to 0.3%, deletion of phrase "or special wine used" from wine-based beverages and change of wording from "may" to "shall" in labelling of standard drink.

FSSAI Introduced Provision for Granting Registration Certificate for Seasonal Food Businesses

Vide Order dated 15 October 2025, the FSSAI created provisions for granting registration certificate to seasonal food businesses during short events such as religious fairs, food festivals etc., which was previously not available in the online Food Safety Compliance System.

In furtherance, the FSSAI imposed certain mandatory conditions such as required application and documents, kind of business allowed, validity of the license, fee imposed.

FSSAI Urges States to Strengthen Consumer Grievance Mechanism and Highlight Enforcement Actions

Vide Press Release dated 14 October 2025, the CEO of the FSSAI urged the States/UTs to ensure that food safety grievances are addressed on priority and fortnightly reviews are conducted leading to a boost in consumer confidence and public awareness.

Further, to improve the scientific rigor of food safety, the CEO instructed the States to ensure effective utilization of High-End Equipment (HEE) and obtain NABL accreditation for food laboratories to improve reliability, uniformity and scientific robustness in food sample testing nationwide.

The meeting also discussed simplifying licensing and registration process, emphasized data-driven decision-making and emphasised the need for centralised surveillance mechanism through coordinated efforts between FSSAI and State Authorities.

NOVEMBER 2025

FSSAI Notifies the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Second Amendment Regulations, 2025

Vide Gazette Notification dated 19 November 2025, the FSSAI has introduced regulations to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018 which shall come into force from 01 June 2026.

The maximum limit for Esters (as ethyl acetate) in Table 2, S. No. 7 has been revised from 0.2 g/l to 3.0 g/l of absolute alcohol.

FSSAI Issued Advisory on Environmentally Compliant Disposal of Seized, Rejected and Expired Food Items

Vide Advisory dated 03 November 2025, issued the advisory to address the reports of improper disposal incidents and implemented strict procedure for disposal of perishable, seized, and rejected food items.

The procedural measures included prohibition on disposal into rivers, lakes, natural water bodies, open lands, followed by listing of approved disposal methods.

Procedural Safeguards were also mentioned, such as disposal to be supervised by the FSO under video documentation with two witnesses, and a certificate of disposal to be submitted to the Designated Officer.

FSSAI Issued Advisory for Dairy Units Engaged in Sale of Milk and Milk Products Through Vending/Kiosk Machines

Vide Advisory dated 19 November 2025, all dairy manufacturers who are involved in sale of milk/milk products through vending/kiosk machines were directed to keep FSSAI approved Rapid Analytical Food Testing Kits at the vending/kiosk location for basic detection of common adulterants in milk/milk products.

Concerned dairy units were advised to display instructions on using Rapid Test Kits, facilitate consumer self-checking, ensure kits were valid and properly stored, and maintain records of results and utilization.

The FSSAI took this initiative to curb adulteration in milk/milk products in the country and ensure consumer confidence and transparency.

Ravi v State of Rajasthan | Criminal Misc. Petition No. 1945 of 2024 | Rajasthan High Court | 19 November 2025

The case arose from the seizure of food articles and allegations that the samples were adulterated and misbranded, following which the police registered a first information report, investigated the matter and filed a charge-sheet.

The petitioner approached the High Court under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, arguing that the FSS Act is a self-contained special regime with an overriding clause, rendering parallel invocation of Sections 272 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 impermissible.

The High Court held that, by virtue of Section 89 of the Act, the special statute overrides the general provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 in relation to food adulteration and misbranding, and that simultaneous prosecution under Sections 272 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 is barred where Section 59 of the Act applies.

Hence, it should be noted that police do not have the power to investigate and prosecute food adulteration under the FSS Act.

FSSAI Issued Enforcement Action Against Use of Industrial Dye Auramine in Food Products Such as Roasted Chana and Other Products

Vide Order dated 28 November 2025, the FSSAI received complaints regarding use of Auramine, a nonpermitted synthetic food colour, being illegally added to roasted chana (chickpea or gram) and other food items.

Directions were given to conduct targeted enforcement actions including inspections, sampling, testing and subsequent actions of roasted chana, and other similar food products which are vulnerable to such adulteration, in organised, unorganised sector and e-commerce platform who are involved in manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of such food article.

Commissioners of Food Safety of all States/UTs and Central Licensing Authorities were instructed to initiate appropriate actions against defaulting FBOs and furnish a consolidated Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days in the prescribed format. A list of laboratories with the scope of testing Auramine was also enclosed for facilitating enforcement activities.

FSSAI-CBIC Integration Under SWIFT 2.0 Streamlines Food Import Clearance

Vide Press Release dated 12 November 2025, the FSSAI notifies the successful integration of its Food Import Clearence System (FICS) with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) through ICEGATE platform under the advanced SWIFT 2.0 initiative.

The said integration was conducted with the aim to streamline import clearance, enhance transparency, promote efficiency, reduce delays by reducing human interference and decrease the cost of doing business.

Further, this integration aligns with the Government initiatives like 'Digital India' & 'Ease of Doing Business', therefore demonstrating FSSAI's commitment to ensure efficient, transparent and secure for import processes and strengthening India's food safety ecosystem.

DECEMBER 2025

FSSAI Invites Expression of Interest (EOI) for membership of the Rapid Analytical Food Testing (RAFT) Committee

Vide Order published on 09 December 2025, the FSSAI has invited food experts, scientists, professionals from government Institutions/Laboratories/Organizations to apply for RAFT Committee membership.

As per the FSSAI, the RAFT committee is a recommendatory body, whose recommendations are approved by the Competent FSSAI before implementation. The objectives of the committee are to review and recommend suitable RAFT applications for food analysis, examine validation data for new and emerging analytical methods, develop guidelines for harmonization and standardization of RAFT techniques, support regulatory frameworks by providing technical advice, promote capacity building through training and awareness programs, encourage innovation and research in food testing technologies.

The order consists of guidelines of membership, eligibility criteria, application requirements, selection process, submission details, application form and checklist of documents for the application of membership.

FSSAI Notifies the Approved Technical Specifications for High End Equipment (HEEs)

Vide Notice dated 10 December 2025, FSSAI has finalised the technical specifications of High-End Equipment (HEEs) for Gas Chromatography-Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS/MS), Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) & Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES). In this regard, approved technical specifications of GC-MS/MS, LC-MS/MS, ICP-MS & ICP-OES, are placed at Annexure-I, Annexure-II, Annexure-III & Annexure-IV of the notice respectively.

FSSAI Issues Testing Scheme for Packaged & Mineral Water Units

Vide Order dated 17 December 2025, the FSSAI notified that the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards Certification Mark as notified on 17 October 2024 is no longer required for Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) & Mineral Water (MW).

Further, the scheme of testing of "Packaged Drinking Water" & "Mineral Water" is made in order to ensure safety & compliance of the above in the Indian market. FSSAI has directed all the FBOs to strictly comply with the above from 01 January 2026.

FSSAI Implements Standardised Format for Submission of Representation Seeking Risk Assessment

Vide Order dated 24 December 2025, the FSSAI implemented a standardised format for representations submitted to the Science and Standards Division, thereby addressing the issue of lack of requisite data and harmonised formats. Further, this implementation would enable the scientific panels and scientific committee to conduct risk assessments in alignment with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Transaction of Business and Procedure for the Scientific Committee and Scientific Panel) Regulations, 2016.

The FSSAI also invited stakeholders to voluntarily share food safety and nutrition data in the prescribed format. All submissions will remain confidential and used only for scientific evaluation, standards, and policy.

FSSAI Cautions Against Misbranding of Herbal Infusions as 'Tea'

Vide Clarification dated 24 December 2025, the FSSAI, cautioned FBOs against using the term "tea" for herbal infusions or plant-based blends not derived from Camellia sinensis, terming such practice as misleading and constituting misbranding under the FSS Act.

The FSSAI observed that several FBOs were marketing products such as "herbal tea", "flower tea" and "Rooibos tea", which do not qualify as tea under the applicable regulations. As per FSSAI norms, the term "tea" may be used only for products derived from Camellia sinensis, including variants such as green tea, Kangra tea and instant tea.

JANUARY 2026

FSSAI Lays Down Policy on Timeline for Compliance with Food Safety and Standards Regulations

Vide Order dated 06 January 2026, the FSSAI clarified that amendments relating to the FSS Labelling and Display Regulations, as well as any changes in labelling requirements specified under other Food Safety and Standards Regulations, shall come into force on 01 July 2026, subject to a minimum transition period of 365 days from the date of notification.

FSSAI Issues Draft Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Vide Notification dated 23 January 2026, the FSSAI issued draft regulations to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) Regulations, 2011.

The Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) Amendment Regulations, 2026 amend the 2011 regulations by revising certain licensing and hygiene requirements. Under Schedule 2, Annexure 3, the condition requiring maintenance of daily records of production and raw material utilisation has been updated to apply only to manufacturing food businesses, excluding non-manufacturing entities.

Additionally, under Schedule 4, Part II, the hygienic and sanitary practice related to storage has been modified to mandate the use of FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expire, First Out) methods for raw materials and food products, while exempting retailers from this requirement. The draft regulations have been issued for public consultation for a period of thirty days.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Exempts Food Establishments with Valid FSSAI Registration from Obtaining Health Trade Licence

As published in news reports dated 22 January 2026, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), with the objective of promoting ease of doing business, resolved that restaurants and food-related commercial establishments holding a valid registration or licence under the FSS Act will no longer be required to obtain a separate health trade licence from the civic body.

As per media reports, the NDMC officials have clarified that the FSSAI registration would be treated as a deemed licence issued by the NDMC Chairperson under the relevant provisions of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 2006 and that such establishments would remain subject to prescribed limits and conditions. An official circular in this regard is expected to be issued shortly.

FSSAI Extends Compliance Timeline for New Standards for Meat Sausages

Vide Order dated 30 January 2026, issued under Section 16(5) of the FSS Act, the FSSAI extended the compliance period for the new standards for meat sausages notified under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) First Amendment Regulations, 2025.

