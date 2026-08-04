Loan Takeover & SARFAESI Arbitration: Bombay High Court On Section 11 | IndiaLaw LLP Podcast (Video)

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The Bombay High Court examines critical questions surrounding loan takeovers and arbitration under the SARFAESI Act in Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited v. Axis Bank Limited. This case explores the intersection of banking regulations, secured creditor rights, and arbitration jurisdiction under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.
within Finance and Banking, Law Department Performance and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
in India
In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, Nikita Dlima and Rahul Sundaram discuss the Bombay High Court’s decision in Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited v. Axis Bank Limited and Others.
The judgment examines an important issue in lending and secured finance transactions: when a loan takeover fails to close smoothly because original title documents are not released by the existing lender, can the dispute be referred to arbitration under Section 11 of the SARFAESI Act, 2002?
The discussion covers the factual background of the loan takeover, the dispute between Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Axis Bank and the borrowers, the role of title deeds in security creation, the scope of statutory arbitration under SARFAESI, and the Court’s reasoning on whether contractual arbitration against borrowers and statutory arbitration against another financial institution can proceed through a common arbitral process.
This episode is relevant for banks, housing finance companies, NBFCs, borrowers, legal professionals, and anyone involved in loan takeover transactions, security enforcement, title document custody, and SARFAESI proceedings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.