SARFAESI Appeals & Pre-Deposit: Calcutta High Court On OTS Orders | Podcast Bites (Video)

The Calcutta High Court's ruling in Jainco Projects (India) Limited v. UCO Bank examines critical procedural requirements for SARFAESI appeals, specifically addressing the interplay between One Time Settlement orders and mandatory pre-deposit provisions. This decision clarifies when borrowers can challenge debt recovery actions and what financial obligations must be met before appellate tribunals will hear their cases.

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In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Arpan Anand discusses the Calcutta High Court’s decision in Jainco Projects (India) Limited v. UCO Bank and Others, decided on 20 May 2026.

The judgment examines an important issue under the SARFAESI Act, 2002: whether a borrower can avoid the statutory pre-deposit requirement under Section 18 by arguing that the order challenged before the DRAT is merely procedural.

The Court held that rejection of a request seeking implementation of a One-Time Settlement scheme was not a purely procedural order, but a substantive determination affecting the borrower’s loan liability. The episode explains the background of the dispute, the borrower’s arguments, the bank’s response, and why the Court held that substance must prevail over form in SARFAESI appellate proceedings.

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