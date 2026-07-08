RBI, FERA & Foreign Judgment Enforcement | Law Podcast Ep. 2 (Video)

- within Finance and Banking, International Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)
- in India
Does a regulatory body like the Reserve Bank of India have the power to halt the enforcement of an international court decree? In this episode, Mr. Brian Noronha, Advocate, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-nor...) delves further into the Supreme Court ruling in Griesheim GMBH v. Goyal MG Gases (P) Ltd. (2026 INSC 401) where a critical question has been answered by the Supreme Court regarding the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) and RBI permissions in relation to enforcement of foreign decrees/judgments. Key topics discussed in this video:
- The FERA Section 47 Distinction: Understanding the vital legal difference between "bringing a legal proceeding in India" vs. "taking steps to enforce a decree."
- The Timing of RBI Permission: When exactly do you need to secure Central Government or RBI approvals during an international commercial dispute?
- Adjudication vs. Enforcement: How the Supreme Court balances a litigant's access to justice (the court's power to determine liability) with the State's sovereign regulatory control over foreign exchange.
- The Contractual Fallout: How conditional guarantees and subrogation rights interact with domestic regulatory regimes.
Tune in to understand how regulatory policies shape cross-border financial litigation in India!
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