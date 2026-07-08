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8 July 2026

RBI, FERA & Foreign Judgment Enforcement | Law Podcast Ep. 2 (Video)

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Does a regulatory body like the Reserve Bank of India have the power to halt the enforcement of an international court decree?
India Finance and Banking
Arya Singh and Brian Noronha
IndiaLaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, International Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)
  • in India

Does a regulatory body like the Reserve Bank of India have the power to halt the enforcement of an international court decree? In this episode, Mr. Brian Noronha, Advocate, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-nor...) delves further into the Supreme Court ruling in Griesheim GMBH v. Goyal MG Gases (P) Ltd. (2026 INSC 401) where a critical question has been answered by the Supreme Court regarding the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) and RBI permissions in relation to enforcement of foreign decrees/judgments. Key topics discussed in this video:

  1. The FERA Section 47 Distinction: Understanding the vital legal difference between "bringing a legal proceeding in India" vs. "taking steps to enforce a decree."
  2. The Timing of RBI Permission: When exactly do you need to secure Central Government or RBI approvals during an international commercial dispute?
  3. Adjudication vs. Enforcement: How the Supreme Court balances a litigant's access to justice (the court's power to determine liability) with the State's sovereign regulatory control over foreign exchange.
  4. The Contractual Fallout: How conditional guarantees and subrogation rights interact with domestic regulatory regimes.

Tune in to understand how regulatory policies shape cross-border financial litigation in India!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
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Arya Singh
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Brian Noronha
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