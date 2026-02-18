Future Of Digital Lending In India- Perspective From Global Markets || Mel Carvill (Video)

self

Mr. Mell Carvill, Non-Executive Director, PPF Group, observed that regulation is the cornerstone of digital lending and if digital lending is to be used well, it can lead to financial literacy of the entire generation of the working population. He observed that digital lending is going to create habits that can change how an entire generation of Indians borrow and repay loans.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.