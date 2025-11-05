ARTICLE
5 November 2025

RBI Directions, 2025 | Breaking Down The New Compliance Framework For Banks & NBFCs (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW's team believes in adapting to each client's unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Welcome to Podcast Bites, powered by IndiaLaw LLP.

In this episode, hosted by Jigar, we decode one of the most impactful regulatory updates in India's financial sector the RBI (Investment in AIF) Directions, 2025.

These Directions reshape how banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions invest in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), moving from a restrictive approach to a prudential, risk-weighted framework.

What this episode covers:

Who qualifies as a Regulated Entity (RE) under the new rules

The critical definitions of Debtor Company and exposure exclusions

The 10% and 20% investment limits for REs in AIF schemes

The new provisioning and capital deduction norms to curb evergreening

The effective date (January 1, 2026) and key compliance steps for REs

These Directions mark a mature evolution in financial regulation balancing opportunity with risk discipline.

Tune in to understand how this will redefine institutional participation in India's AIF landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

