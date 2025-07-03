Ministry Of Finance – 2025 FEMA Amendment On Bonus Shares

Lex Favios is a full service Law Firm with offices in Delhi and Mumbai
The Ministry of Finance amended FEMA rules to allow Indian
companies in prohibited FDI sectors to issue bonus shares to
existing non-resident shareholders, provided the shareholding
pattern remains unchanged. This amendment formalizes earlier DPIIT
clarifications and ensures that such corporate actions are legally
compliant, offering regulatory certainty without enabling indirect
foreign control.
