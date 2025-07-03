ARTICLE
3 July 2025

Ministry Of Finance – 2025 FEMA Amendment On Bonus Shares

The Ministry of Finance amended FEMA rules to allow Indian companies in prohibited FDI sectors to issue bonus shares to existing non-resident shareholders, provided the shareholding pattern remains unchanged. This amendment formalizes earlier DPIIT clarifications and ensures that such corporate actions are legally compliant, offering regulatory certainty without enabling indirect foreign control.

