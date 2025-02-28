ARTICLE
28 February 2025

GIFT City Updates (2024-2025)

HS
Hammurabi & Solomon

Contributor

India Finance and Banking
Hammurabi & Solomon

This document provides a comprehensive summary of key regulatory and policy developments in GIFT City, India's premier financial hub.

With a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem, staying ahead of regulatory changes is crucial for businesses and stakeholders.

This comprehensive update captures the most critical announcements, notifications, and changes shaping the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) landscape over the past year.

GIFT CITY - Latest Updates (2024-25).pdf
