Common Application Form For Registration Of Foreign Portfolio Investors – Modified

SEBI, vide notification dated October 22, 2024, has modified the annexure to the common application form to the Master Circular for Foreign Portfolio Investors ("FPIs"), Designated Depository Participants and Eligible Foreign Investors dated May 30, 2024. An option is added in relation to the entitlement in FPIs in case of applicants based in IFSCs in India. Further, it prescribes the information, documents and declaration required to be submitted by an FPI based in IFSC that have/intends to have up to 100% non-resident Indian/overseas citizens of India/resident Indians participation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.