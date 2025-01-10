ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Cross Border Guarantees

J
JSA

Contributor

India Finance and Banking
Anish Mashruwala,Pratish Kumar,Anmol Narang
+1 Authors
The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has identified instances where guarantees have been issued by persons residing outside India in favour of persons residing in India, which are not permitted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 ("FEMA") and its related regulations. Consequently, RBI, vide circular dated October 4, 2024, has issued directions to Authorised Dealer Category-I banks to ensure that guarantee contracts advised by them to, or on behalf of, their resident constituents are in accordance with FEMA and the extant regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anish Mashruwala
Anish Mashruwala
Photo of Pratish Kumar
Pratish Kumar
Photo of Madhur Bhatt
Madhur Bhatt
Photo of Anmol Narang
Anmol Narang
