JSA Mint Video & Podcast Series | Episode 3: Financing India's Growth Story

self

In this comprehensive episode of Transforming India: The Road to 2047, host Sachin Kalbag explores how India's financial sector can drive the country towards a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Join experts Arka Mookerjee and Soumitra Majumdar, Partners at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, as they delve into essential topics such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), capital market growth, infrastructure investments, and the role of innovative financial instruments. Discover the impact of legal reforms, digital advancements, and financial literacy on enhancing India's financial ecosystem.

The conversation embraces critical areas like corporate governance, regulatory frameworks, sustainability, and green finance, highlighting how India can attract foreign and domestic investments, ensure financial stability, and promote inclusive growth amidst global challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.