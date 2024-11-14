TPM Newsletter: November 2024 - Non-Tariff Measures

Indian Updates

Amendment to the Quality Control Order for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymers (01 Oct)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has amended the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (Quality Control) Order, 2022, to provide that the Order shall now come into force on 3rd October 2025.

Quality Control Order for various Textile products (04 Oct)

The Ministry of Textiles has issued the following Quality Control Orders on textile products. The orders will come into force with effect from 1st April 2025. However, for Small and Micro Enterprises, they shall come into force with effect from 1st July 2025

Indutech (Quality Control) Order, 2024

Ropes and Cordages (Quality Control) Order, 2024

Geotextiles (Quality Control) Order, 2024

Quality Control Order for Cookware Utensils and Cans for Food and Beverages (15 Oct)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Cookware, Utensils and Cans for Foods and Beverages (Quality Control) Order, 2024. However, the Order would not be applicable to goods manufactured by an enterprise registered under "Udyam portal" of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, wherein the investment in plant and machinery or equipment at original cost does not exceed twenty-five lakh rupees and the turnover does not exceed two crore rupees for the previous financial year.

Amendment to Quality Control Orders for various Chemicals (22 Oct)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has amended the following Quality Control Orders, to provide that the Orders shall now come into force on 24th April 2025.

Lauric Acid (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Acid Oil (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Palm Fatty Acids (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Rice Bran Fatty Acids (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Coconut Fatty Acids (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Hydrogenated Rice Bran Fatty Acids (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Quality Control Order for Medical Textiles (23 Oct)

The Ministry of Textiles has issued the Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The Order has been issued in supersession of the Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2023. The Order has come into force with effect from 23rd October 2024. However, the Order shall not be applicable to articles manufactured by self-help groups.

Amendment to Quality control orders for various Chemicals (24 Oct)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the following Quality Control Orders. Pursuant to the amendment, the following Orders shall now come into force on 24th October 2025.

Acrylonitrile (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Maleic Anhydride (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Styrene (Vinyl Benzene) (Quality Control) Order, 2022

Draft Quality Control Order for Solar Photovoltaic Products

India has notified the WTO of its draft Quality Control Order concerning Solar Photovoltaic Products. The draft Order has been issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to seek comments from WTO members within 60 days, from the date of publication of the notification which is 18th October 2024. The effective implementation date of the Order is 6 months from the publication date of Order for all. The objective of this measure is protection of human health and safety.

Draft Quality Control Order for Dyed Knitted or Crochet Fabric made from Synthetic Fibres

India has notified the WTO of its draft Quality Control Order concerning Dyed Knitted or Crochet Fabric made from Synthetic Fibres under IS 17777 : 2021.

The draft Order has been issued by the Ministry of Textiles for seeking comments from WTO members within 60 days, from the date of publication of the notification, which is 7th October 2024. The effective implementation date of the Order is 6 months from the publication date of the Order for all. The objective of this measure is prevention of deceptive practices, consumer protection, protection of human health or safety and protection of the environment.

Global Updates

China

National Standard of the People's Republic of China for Protective Clothing against particles

The State Administration for Market Regulation, China has issued national standards for protective clothing against particles. This document specifies the technical requirements, test methods, markings, and information that the manufacturers must provide for protective clothing designed to reduce exposure to harmful particulate matter. It applies to clothing that protects wearers from particles, including those that absorb other hazardous substances. The objective of this measure is the protection of human health and safety.

