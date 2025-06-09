National Green Tribunal Directed Reliance Jio To Pay Rs 10 Lakh As Compensation For Illegally Felling Trees For Laying Optical Fibre Cables

The National Green Tribunal directed Reliance Jio Company to pay Rupees 10 lakhs as compensation for cutting trees illegally in Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh for laying underground Optic Fibre lines.

The concern was regarding felling of 125 Avenue trees of species such as Kanuga, Seematangedu, Peltofurum and Neem in Kurnool District for laying Optical Fibre Cable from Nannur to Veldurthy villages without any permission. The District Forest Officer, Kunoor issued a show-cause notice to Reliance Jio Company and the company replied to the notice stating that the allegations in the show-cause notice are wholly incorrect. Unsatisfied with the reply given by the Reliance Jio Company, the District Forest Officer, Kurnool requested the company for further reply and also informed that if further reply is not received within 4 days of receipt of the District Forest Officer, Kurnool, action would be taken against M/s Reliance Jio Company as per Andhra Pradesh (Protection of Trees & Timber in Public Premises) Rules, 1989.

Since no further reply was received from the Reliance Jio Company, the District Forest Officer issued directions to remit an amount of Rs. 2,09,825/- for damaging 125 Avenue trees and the damage caused to the environment by violating the rules in force to the Government Head of Account. Accordingly M/s. Laxmi Constructions, a company engaged by the Reliance Jio Company remitted the said amount to the Government Head of Account.

Further, case was also registered against M/s. Laxmi Constructions for damaging Avenue trees under section 28(5) of A.P. Water Land and Trees Act, 2002 as well as Rules 4 & 5 of Andhra Pradesh (Protection of Trees and Timber in Public Premises) Rules, 1989. And also, initiated arrest proceedings against the accused Sri Gogula Sreenivasulu, S/o G. Pullaiah, R/o Velugodu, of M/s. 3 Laxmi Constructions engaged by M/s Reliance Jio Company and sending to judicial custody.

The Principal Bench consisting of Sh. Adarsh Kumar Goel (Chairperson), Dr. Nagin Nanda, Expert Member and Sh. Siddhanta Das, Expert Member opined, "In view of acknowledged violations and magnitude thereof, we are satisfied that there is no basis for limiting the amount of compensation to about Rs. 2 lakhs. Having regard to the totality of circumstances, we are of the view that the amount should be enhanced to Rs. 10 lakhs." Also, added that the compensation amount of Rs. 10 lakh to be deposited within one month and may be spent by the Forest Department for the restoration of the area.

Originally published 17 January 2020

