UPCOMING WEBINAR: Surviving The Indian Labour Code Minefield: The Critical Employer Hotspots

Date: 21 November 2024

Time: 9:30 AM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

From the past few years, the Indian employment legal regime is undergoing significant altercations as well as a complete overhaul of the extant laws with the proposed Labour codes. It has become imperative for organizations to evaluate their existing internal processes & policies. Further, the current employment laws in the country additionally pose a challenge for the industry to ensure compliance.

While the proposed labour codes have been notified, the date for implementation of the substantive provisions of the new labour codes is still awaited.

This webinar aims to crisply focus on some of the key hotspots which employers need to focus on when the Labour Codes will be completely made effective. Join AZB & Partners for an insightful session designed to identify and navigate the key hotspots and decode the complexities of the labour codes and their implications for employers.

