Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | July 2026

This comprehensive newsletter examines recent regulatory developments across India's labour, corporate, environmental, and industry-specific legal frameworks. From new contribution rates for pension and provident funds to groundbreaking rules on electric vehicles and medical device software, the update covers critical compliance changes affecting businesses and employers. The newsletter also details state-level labour code implementations, amendments to e-commerce FDI policy, and environmental regulations t

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This newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, industry related laws, corporate, safety, environment, miscellaneous and local laws.

Notification of employer contribution rate for Pension Fund, Insurance Fund and Provident Fund; notification of Labour Code Rules of Bihar; West Bengal Government order on payment of bonus; Guidance document on Medical Device Software; perpetual manufacturing licences for Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathic medicines under Drugs (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2026; Extension of Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026; revision of White Category Industries List by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; notification of Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026 and Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2026 are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central/ State Labour Laws Updates

Notification of employer contribution rate for Pension Fund under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026

Central Government has notified eight and one-third per cent. of the wages as the rate of contribution which will be payable every month by the employer to the Pension Fund.

Source

Notification of employer contribution rate for Insurance Fund under Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026

Central Government has notified one-half per cent of the wages as the rate of contribution which will be payable every month by the employer to the Insurance Fund.

Source

Notification of employer contribution rate for Provident Fund under Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026

Central Government has notified twelve percent as the rate of contribution to be paid by the employer and the employees of every establishment to the Provident Fund.

Source

Code on Wages (Bihar) Rules, 2026

The Government of Bihar has notified the Code on Wages, (Bihar) Rules under the Code on Wages, 2019.

Source

The Industrial Relation (Bihar) Rules, 2026

The Government of Bihar has notified the Industrial Relation (Bihar) Rules under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

Source

The Social Security (Bihar) Rules, 2026

The Government of Bihar has notified the Social Security (Bihar) Rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Source

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Bihar) Rules, 2026

The Government of Bihar has notified the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Bihar) Rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Source

EPFO Amnesty Scheme, 2026 for regularizing exempted PF Trusts

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has introduced "AMNESTY, 2026", a one time scheme for regularization of exemption status of Provident Fund Trusts recognized under the Income Tax Act, 1961 but not granted formal exemption under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 / the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Source

Chhattisgarh Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2025

The applicability threshold has been raised from ten to twenty workers, daily work and spread-over hours have been extended and women are permitted to work night shifts subject to notified conditions.

Source: Notification Number (Kramank): 1311/D. 85/21 A/Praru./C.G./26 dated July 8, 2026

West Bengal Government Order on payment of bonus

The Governor of West Bengal has made an appeal to all employers and employees covered under the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 to adhere to the guidelines covered in the Order and ensure all payments of bonus is completed between 28/09/2026 to 01/10/2026 i.e. before commencement of Durga Puja of 2026.

Source

Industry Related Laws Updates

Mineral Exchange Rules, 2026

The mineral exchange will be established and operated to design commodity supply contract and to facilitate transaction of such contract; to ensure fair, transparent, neutral, efficient and robust price discovery and dissemination; and to ensure efficient and timely supply of commodity in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Source

Telecommunications (Radio Equipment Possession Authorisation) Rules, 2026

The Rules provide for the terms and conditions of authorisation to possess radio equipment.

Source

Special Economic Zones (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026

The amendment has extended the timeline in Form H (Bond-cum-Legal Undertaking) to utilize or account for duty free imported/procured goods from 180 days to 9 months.

Source

Direction regarding Food Safety Standards (Labelling and Display) First, Amendment Regulations, 2025 related to labelling requirements of Coﬀee- Chicory Mixture

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has deferred the mandatory enforcement date for coffee-chicory mixture labelling from 1st July, 2026, to 1st July, 2027.

Source

Telecommunications (Authorisation for Telecommunication Network) Rules, 2026

The Rules provide for the terms and conditions of authorisation for establishing, operating, maintaining or expanding telecommunication network.

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Guidance document on Medical Device Software under Medical Devices Rules, 2017

The guidance document outlines the regulatory framework, classification principles, applicable safety and performance requirements, documentation expectations, quality management considerations and post-market obligations to facilitate compliance with the applicable regulatory requirements.

Source

Government reiterates legal obligations of OTT Platforms and Social Media under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021

Intermediaries, including social media intermediaries should make reasonable efforts by themselves and to cause the users of their computer resource to not display, upload, host, store, transmit, display or publish any such information that is unlawful.

Source

Drugs (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2026

The amendment Rules establishes perpetual manufacturing licences for Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathic medicines. Schedule T and Schedule M-I have also been updated.

Source

Corporate Laws Updates

Extension of Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026

The validity of the Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026 (CCFS-2026) has been extended up to 31st August, 2026.

Source

Review of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy on E-commerce Sector

DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued a circular to permit foreign funded e-commerce entities to engage in inventory-based model of ecommerce exclusively for the export of goods/products manufactured and/or produced in India while restrictions on B2C (Business-to-Consumer) will continue.

Source

Safety and Environmental Laws Updates

Revision of White Category Industries List

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has revised the White Category Industries List under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Source 1 | Source 2

Merchant Shipping (Safety Management) Rules, 2026

The Rules mandate Indian vessels and companies operating passenger ships, oil/chemical/gas tankers, bulk carriers, cargo vessels, mobile offshore drilling units etc. to establish, implement and maintain a safety management system.

Source

Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour) Rules, 2026

The Rules apply to all seafarers and ships registered under the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, and has been issued in supersession of the Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour) Rules, 2016.

Source

Guidelines for Recycling of Waste Batteries (Lead Acid and Lithium-ion)

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued guidelines for environmentally sound management and recycling of waste batteries in accordance with the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022.

Source

Miscellaneous and Local Laws Updates

Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026

The Government of Maharashtra has notified the Rules to regulate app based aggregators.

Source

Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2026

This policy emphasizes EV incentives, scalable charging infrastructure, clear electrification mandates, and development of supporting systems such as battery recycling and disposal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.