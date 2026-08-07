POSH Act & Public Transport: Bombay High Court On Workplace Jurisdiction | Podcast Bites

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In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Pranjal Maheshwari discusses the Bombay High Court’s judgment in Siddhesh Pradeep Satpute v. State Bank of India and Others, pronounced on 16 June 2026.
The judgment examines an important jurisdictional issue under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013: whether an alleged incident in a shared public autorickshaw, while travelling to work, can be treated as an incident at the “workplace” for the purpose of an Internal Committee inquiry.
The Court held that public transport independently used by an employee for commuting does not automatically fall within the definition of “workplace” under the POSH Act, particularly where the transportation is not provided by the employer. This episode explains the facts, the statutory framework, the petitioner’s challenge, the Court’s reasoning, and why the judgment is significant for employers, employees, Internal Committees, and POSH compliance professionals.
This discussion focuses on the jurisdictional limits of Internal Committees under the POSH Act, while also clarifying that the Court did not decide the merits of the underlying allegation.
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