Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | May 2026

This newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, industry related laws, corporate, safety, environment, miscellaneous and local laws. Notification of Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2026; Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026; Industrial Relations (Central) Rules, 2026 and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2026; extension of deadline for filing professional tax return in West Bengal; repeal of leavy of professional tax in Odisha; revision of labour welfare fund contribution in Haryana; amendments under the Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules; notification of Promotion and regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 and Tripura Fire Safety Rules, 2026 are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central/State Labour Laws Updates

Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2026 vide notification dated 8th May, 2026.

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Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026 vide notification dated 8th May, 2026.

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Industrial Relations (Central) Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the Industrial Relations (Central) Rules, 2026 vide notification dated 8th May, 2026.

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Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2026 vide notification dated 8th May, 2026.

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Notification regarding hours of work for establishment under the OSH and WC Code 2020

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the working hours for establishment under the Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

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Notification regarding hours of work for mines under the OSH and WC Code 2020

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the working hours for persons employed in below ground working of the mine under the Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

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Model Standing Orders, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment notified the Model Standing Orders, 2026 under the Industrial Relations Code for industrial establishments in the mining sector, manufacturing sector and service sector.

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Extension of deadline for filing Professional Tax Return - West Bengal

The Government of West Bengal has extended the deadline for filing Profession Tax Returns to June 30, 2026, to submit the data electronically, and to July 15, 2026, to upload the signed and scanned paper copies.

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Odisha State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employment (Repeal) Ordinance, 2026

Levy of professional tax has been repealed in Odisha with effect from 1st April, 2026.

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Notification of wage ceiling for EPF coverage

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified Rupees Fifteen Thousand per month as the wage ceiling for the purpose of Chapter III of the Code on Social Security, 2020 which governs Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) benefits.

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Bihar Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Repeal) Ordinance, 2026

Bihar Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2025 has been repealed since there is an overlap with the provisions of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

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Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026

According to the notification issued by the Labour Department of Telangana, the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026 will come into force from 2nd June 2026.

Source: G.O.Ms.No. 7 dated 1st June, 2026

Revision of Haryana labour welfare fund contribution

Haryana Labour Welfare Board has issued a notification revising the ceiling on Labour Welfare Fund (LWF) contributions, effective 1st January 2026.

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Industry Related Laws Updates

Direction regarding display of information relating to Complaint Centre and Appellate Authority on the landing page of website and mobile application of the service providers

All Access Service Providers, Unified Licensees, and Internet Service Providers should display prominently on the landing page (homepage) of their official website and home page of mobile application, a clearly visible and distinct tab/link titled "Customer Care" and ensure that such tab/link directly leads to the dedicated page containing, information on Consumer Care Number (toll-free); the Complaint Centre contact details (including email and postal address); the procedure for lodging complaints and service requests, among others.

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Public Notice on use of Cosmetic products - CDSCO

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has issued a public notice prohibiting use of cosmetics for treatment and application of cosmetic through injection; misleading claims on label and use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic product.

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Food Safety and Standards (Vegan Foods) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Every package of approved vegan food should display the ‘Vegan’ logo.

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Implementing the process for prior approval and risk assessment through the single window system (ePAAS)

Applications seeking prior approval or authorization from the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) should be submitted only through the ePAAS portal

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Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Amendment Regulations, 2026

The amendment relates to provision of metal contaminants, naturally occurring toxic substances and antibiotic residues.

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Corporate Laws Updates

FAQs on the Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026

MCA has issued FAQs on Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026 which is a one-time scheme introduced to enable companies to file overdue annual returns, financial statements, and certain other relevant e-forms by paying concessional fees.

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Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026

The amendment permits companies to undertake CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities through zero coupon zero principal instrument subject to prescribed conditions.

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Safety and Environmental Laws Updates

Bio-Medical Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2026

The amendment has included Department of Ayush in the waste management framework.

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Gas Cylinders (Amendment) Rules, 2026

The amendment allows import of cylinders and valves by establishments of the Ministry of Defence, Department of Space and its Public Sector Undertakings for their own use and permission is not required for import of empty cylinders without valves and valves and LPG regulators imported from foreign manufacturing plants approved by the Chief Controller and having valid import licence.

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Miscellaneous and Local Laws Updates

Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Second Amendment Rules, 2026

Every e-commerce entity offering any imported product for sale should, with effect from 1st July, 2027, ensure that the product listing of such imported product contains a searchable and sortable filter specifying the country of origin.

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Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026

The Rules introduces a transparent system to classify games, distinguish prohibited online money games from permissible activities of e-sports and online social games.

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Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Third Amendment Rules, 2026

The amendment has introduced provisions to mention the name of the Director of the company responsible for violations under the Legal Metrology Act at the time of registration and companies should update their registration details annually through the online portal.

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Tripura Fire Safety Rules, 2026

The Home (Fire and Emergency Services) Department, Government of Tripura has notified the Tripura Fire Safety Rules under the Tripura Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022.

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