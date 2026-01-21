ARTICLE
21 January 2026

OSH Code 2020 Explained | Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code (Video)

IndiaLaw LLP

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code) represents a major reform in India's labour law framework, consolidating thirteen central enactments into a unified compliance regime.
In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast, Priyanshi Dubey provides a clear legal analysis of the OSH Code, focusing on its applicability, contract labour reforms, provisions for women employees and inter-state migrant workers, employer obligations, and the revised compliance and penalty framework. This discussion offers practical insights for employers, HR professionals, compliance teams, and legal practitioners navigating India's evolving labour law landscape.

For further information, please write to contact@indialaw.in

