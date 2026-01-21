OSH Code 2020 Explained | Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code) represents a major reform in India's labour law framework, consolidating thirteen central enactments into a unified compliance regime.
The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code,
2020 (OSH Code) represents a major reform in India's labour law
framework, consolidating thirteen central enactments into a unified
compliance regime.
In this episode of the IndiaLaw LLP Podcast, Priyanshi Dubey
provides a clear legal analysis of the OSH Code, focusing on its
applicability, contract labour reforms, provisions for women
employees and inter-state migrant workers, employer obligations,
and the revised compliance and penalty framework. This discussion
offers practical insights for employers, HR professionals,
compliance teams, and legal practitioners navigating India's
evolving labour law landscape.
