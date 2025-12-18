Labour Codes: #21 Layoff – Old vs New: A Comparison Of The Old And New Provisions

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
Introduction: –
Chapter V-A and Chapter V-B of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 ("ID Act") provide a legal framework for layoffs, retrenchment, and closure of establishments, with specific provisions governing the process of layoffs. The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 ("IR Code") represents a significant transformation in India's labor law framework, consolidating three major labor legislations including the ID Act. Chapter X of the IR Code deals with the provisions related to Layoffs, Retrenchment, and Closure.
Comparative Analysis of Key Provisions of the ID Act and IR Code:
|Criteria
|ID Act
|IR Code
|Definition of Layoff
|Failure, refusal, or inability of an employer to provide work to a regularly employed worker due to shortage in coal, raw material, too much stocks, breakdown of machines or natural disasters.
|Same definition maintained under section 2(t) of the IR Code.
|Determination of Layoff Status
|An employee whose name is on the muster rolls and who presents for work but is not given employment within 2 hours is considered laid-off for that day.
|Same provision maintained.
|Half-day Layoff Provision
|If employer directs worker to come in second half, the employee is considered laid off for half a day only.
|Same provision maintained.
|Compensation for Second Half Non-employment
|If employee comes in second half as directed but is still not given work, entitled to full basic allowance and dearness wages.
|Same provision maintained.
|Scope of Application
|Layoff provisions do not apply to establishments with less than 50 workers on any day preceding the calendar month.
|Maintains the same threshold of 50 workers.
|Exemptions
|Provisions do not apply to seasonal or intermittent work.
|Continues to exempt seasonal or intermittent work.
|Chapter Reference
|Falls under Part V-B of the Act.
|Consolidated under Chapter X of the Code.
|Permission Requirement for Layoff
|Establishments with more than 100 workmen need prior permission from appropriate government (Section 25M).
|Threshold raised to establishments with more than 300 workmen (Section 78).
|Penalties for Non-compliance
|Imprisonment up to one month or fine up to Rs. 1,000.
|Significantly increased to compensation up to Rs. 2 lakhs for first conviction and Rs. 5 lakhs for second conviction.
Key Impact on Employer:
- Increased Threshold for Permission: The threshold requiring prior government permission for layoffs has been raised from 100 to 300 workmen, providing employers with greater flexibility in workforce management for mid-sized establishments while reducing regulatory compliance requirements.
- Significant Higher Penalties: Non-compliance now attracts substantially higher financial penalties (up to Rs. 5 lakhs for repeat offenses compared to Rs. 1,000 previously), creating stronger deterrents and increasing potential financial liability for employers. Employers must strengthen compliance systems and legal oversight.
- Consolidation of Provisions: All layoff-related provisions now fall under Chapter X of the IR Code, providing a more streamlined and integrated regulatory framework, potentially simplifying compliance but requiring employers to familiarize themselves with the new structure.
