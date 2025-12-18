Labour Codes: #13 Registration Of Unorganised Workers, Gig Workers And Platform Workers Under Indian Labour Codes

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
Introduction
The Indian Labour Codes, especially the Code on Social Security, 2020, aim to extend social protection to all workers, including those in the unorganised sector, gig economy, and platform-based services. With the rise of digital platforms and freelance work, the government recognizes the need to formalize and secure these segments through structured registration and welfare schemes.
Key Features:
a) Universal Registration: All unorganised, gig, and platform workers aged 16 and above can register on the e-SHRAM portal, a centralized database managed by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.
b) Self-Declaration-Based: Workers can self-register using Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers without needing an employer's certification.
c) Social Security Benefits: Registered workers become eligible for government welfare schemes like accident insurance under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and future inclusion in pension and maternity benefits.
d) Portability: The registration is nationwide, ensuring benefit portability across states and employers.
Conclusion:
The registration initiative under the Labour Codes is a vital step towards formalizing India's informal workforce. It empowers workers with social protection and facilitates policy planning. However, awareness and ease of access remain crucial for its wide-scale success.
