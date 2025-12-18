Labour Codes: #12 Advisory Boards Under The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code)

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 ("OSH Code") reflects India's commitment to modernizing labour laws and promoting a culture of safety and well-being in the workplace. At the heart of its governance structure lie two key institutional mechanisms. The National and State Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Boards (OSH Advisory Board) – designed to provide expert guidance, ensure stakeholder representation, and drive region-specific implementation.

A. National OSH Advisory Board (Section 16 of OSH Code):

Composition:

1.Chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment

2.Includes representatives from:

(a) Director General, Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, Mumbai- Member ex officio

(b) Director General, Mines Safety, Dhanbad-Member ex officio.

(c) Chief Controller of Explosives, Nagpur-Member ex officio.

(d) Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi-Member ex officio.

(e) Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi-Member ex officio.

(f) Principal Secretaries dealing with labour matters of four States (by rotation as the Central Government may deem fit)-Member ex officio.

(g) Director General, Employee's State Insurance Corporation, New Delhi- Member ex officio.

(h) Director General, Health Services, New Delhi-Member ex officio.

(i) five representatives of employers-Member ex officio.

(j) five representatives of employees-Member ex-officio.

(k) a representative of professional body associated with the matter for which standards, rules, policies being framed Member.

(l) five eminent persons connected with the field of Occupational Safety and Health, or representatives from reputed research institutions or similar another discipline-Member.

(m) special invitees from the State Government or the Government of Union territory for seeking inputs in specific matters or industry or sector which is predominant in that State or Union territory-Member.

(n) Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment-Member Secretary ex officio.

Functions:

Constituted by the Central Government under Section 16 of OSH Code, the National OSH Advisory Board is the apex statutory body that:

Advises on standards, rules, regulations, and policies under the OSH Code. Oversees implementation of safety provisions across industries. Recommends technical committees for sector-specific concerns. Coordinates with States to ensure uniform enforcement.

B. State OSH Advisory Boards (Section 17 of OSH Code):

Composition:

Constituted by the State Government as per requirement.

Includes:

a) Technical committees

b) Advisory committees

c) Site appraisal committees

Functions:

Under Section 17 of the OSH Code each State Government is required to form an OSH Board to:

Advise on matters referred by the State Government under the Code Support development of state-specific rules and practices Assist in enforcement, training, and awareness initiatives

C. Impact on Employers:

Engagement with the OSH Advisory framework may work to bring in:

Operational safety and reduction in workplace incidents. Regulatory alignment, reducing legal risks and liabilities

Accordingly, the employers will need to stay updated with these standards and ensure compliance, which may require investments in infrastructure, training, and management systems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.