Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | July 2025

This July newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment, corporate and industry related laws. Notifications issued by Government of NCT of Delhi and Rajasthan regarding mandatory registration of organizations on SHe-Box Portal; Notification of Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2025; Companies (Filing of Documents and Forms in Extensible Business Reporting Language) Amendment Rules, 2025; Companies (Accounts) Second Amendment Rules, 2025; Revised guidelines issued by DGCA are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central/ State labour laws updates

Mandatory compliance of POSH Act – Government of Rajasthan

The Government of Rajasthan has issued a notification regarding mandatory compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and registration on the SHe-Box portal.

Source: Public Notice dated 23rd June, 2025 issued by Government of Rajasthan

Mandatory registration of organizations on SHe-Box Portal for redressal of workplace sexual harassment - Government of NCT of Delhi

All public sector organizations, private sector entities and their subordinate offices are mandated to register their organizational details on the SHe-Box portal to enable seamless complaint filing and resolution and for maintaining a repository for data.

Source

'SOP' For implementation of POSH Act - Government of Tamil Nadu

The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, Government of Tamil Nadu has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to provide clear guidelines for implementation of the POSH Act in Tamil Nadu.

Source: G.O. (Ms.) No. 64 dated 18th June 2025, issued by Government of Tamil Nadu

Shops and establishment to operate 365 days in Punjab

The Government of Punjab, by notification dated 17th June 2025, has permitted all shops and establishments registered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 to keep open on all 365 days of the year, for a further period of one year i.e., upto 31st May 2026, subject to the conditions mentioned in the notification.

Source

Conditions for employing women in night shifts – Madhya Pradesh

The Government of Madhya Pradesh, vide notification dated 27th June, 2025 has relaxed the restrictions for women working in night shifts in shops, commercial establishments, and factories, subject to conditions prescribed in the notification.

Source: Notification number 734/1/0016/2025/A-16

Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Ordinance, 2025

The Ordinance allows the State Government to increase the number of working hours, extend the total number of hours of work by a worker without an interval; enable the employment of woman workers on overtime work also to enable employment of woman round the clock subject to the conditions to secure safety and health of the woman workers working in night shifts.

Source

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) launches SPREE 2025 to expand social security coverage

The Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE) 2025 is a special initiative aimed at expanding social security coverage under the ESI Act. The scheme will be active from 1st July to 31st December 2025 and provides a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees including contractual and temporary workers to enroll without facing inspections or demands for past dues.

Source

Environmental laws updates

Revised standard for discharge of environmental pollutants from CETPs and regulations of CETPs – Kerala State Pollution Control Board

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a circular regarding the implementation of revised discharge standards for Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).

Source

Harmonization of classification of industrial sectors Red, Orange, Green, White & Blue categories – Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a circular regarding the harmonization of industrial sector classifications (Red, Orange, Green, White, and Blue) as per CPCB guidelines to ensure consistent categorization of industries across the State.

Source

Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2025

The amended Rules has added provisions relating to Extended Producer Responsibility for Scrap of Non-Ferrous Metals. It will come into force on the 1st day of April, 2026.

Source

Corporate laws updates

Companies (Filing of Documents and Forms in Extensible Business Reporting Language) Amendment Rules, 2025

The amended Rules mandates that companies filing financial statements in XBRL format should also attach a signed PDF copy of the statements, including the Board's Report, Auditor's Report and other documents, authenticated as per Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 in eForm AOC-4 XBRL.

Source

Companies (Accounts) Second Amendment Rules, 2025

The amended Rules require companies to disclose additional information about sexual harassment complaints and maternity benefit compliance in the Board's Report.

Source

Industry related laws updates

Regulatory requirements for outsourcing sterilization activity of medical devices by a manufacturer under Medical Device Rules, 2017

The requirement of loan licence for outsourcing the sterilization of medical devices to other facilities has been relaxed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). It can be carried out by the manufacturer by way of mutual third party agreement provided that the facilities have license to carry out such sterilization process.

Source

Radio Telephone Operator (Restricted) Certificate and Licence Rules, 2025

Ministry of Civil Aviation has notified the Radio Telephone Operator (Restricted) Certificate and Licence Rules to regulate the certification and licensing of persons operating radio-telephone apparatus in aeronautical services.

Source

Revision in Waste to Energy Guidelines

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued revised guidelines for Waste-to-Energy Projects to enhance performance monitoring and speedier Central Financial Assistance (CFA) disbursal.

Source

Revised guidelines for monsoon operations – DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued revised guidelines for monsoon operations.

Source

Reporting procedure for passenger misconduct / passenger rage / unruly behaviour – DGCA circular

DGCA has issued the cabin safety circular to reiterate that the procedure to report passenger misconduct / passenger rage/ unruly behavior should be adhered to, for maintenance of safety of the flight and /or its passengers, crew, or its properties.

Source

Comprehensive special audit to assess aviation ecosystem and strengthen aviation safety architecture – DGCA circular

The comprehensive special audit will focus on examining the Safety Management Systems (SMS), operational practices, and regulatory adherence across all aviation domains.

Source

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.