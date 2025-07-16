Telangana Government Eases Working Hours For Commercial Establishments

The Government of Telangana has recently introduced significant reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business within the state. Through the Labour, Employment, Training & Factories Department, the government has issued a notification that allows employees in commercial establishments to work up to 10 hours per day, subject to a weekly limit of 48 hours. This move is part of a broader effort to streamline business operations while ensuring that employee welfare and working conditions are maintained.

The notification, issued under the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of Section 73 of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988 (Act No. 20 of 1988), exempts all commercial establishments (other than shops) from the applicability of Sections 16 and 17 of the act. This exemption allows for more flexible working hours, which is expected to boost business efficiency and productivity. The government's decision is based on a careful examination of the matter and aims to support commercial activities while ensuring that employee welfare is not compromised.

Under the new regulations, employees in commercial establishments can work a maximum of 10 hours per day, with a weekly limit of 48 hours. Any work beyond this limit is considered overtime and requires payment of overtime wages. Additionally, no employee shall be required or allowed to work for more than six hours in any day without a rest interval of at least 30 minutes. The periods of work, including rest intervals, shall not spread over more than twelve hours on any day. Employees may also work in excess of 48 hours per week, subject to payment of overtime wages, with a maximum limit of 144 hours in any quarter of the year.

The government has also put in place measures to ensure compliance with these regulations. If any of the conditions are violated, the exemption orders issued to the company will be revoked by the government at any time without prior notice. This oversight mechanism is designed to protect employee rights and ensure that businesses adhere to the new working hour regulations.

The notification was published in an extraordinary issue of the Telangana Gazette on 08th July 2025, and it marks a significant step towards enhancing the ease of doing business in the state. By allowing more flexible working hours, the government aims to support economic growth while maintaining fair labor practices. This balance is crucial for promoting business efficiency and ensuring that employee welfare is protected.

In conclusion, the recent reforms introduced by the Telangana government represent a significant step towards enhancing the ease of doing business in the state. By allowing more flexible working hours in commercial establishments, the government is supporting economic growth while ensuring that employee welfare is maintained. This move is expected to boost business efficiency and productivity, ultimately contributing to the state's economic development.