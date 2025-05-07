Flexibility vs. Security: How Telangana Plans To Tackle The Gig Economy's Hidden Cost

Imagine reclining on your couch, tapping an app to order dinner, or transforming your living room into a home office and logging on whenever it suits you.

Imagine reclining on your couch, tapping an app to order dinner, or transforming your living room into a home office and logging on whenever it suits you. The gig economy has ushered in unparalleled freedom—choose your hours, your clients, even your workspace. But behind that glossy veneer lies a harsh reality.

For most full‑time employees—in sectors from finance to manufacturing—their employer provides a safety net: health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, unemployment protection, retirement contributions and workers' compensation. Gig and platform workers, classified as independent contractors, usually forfeitall ofthese protections. A flat tire on a delivery run, a sick day without pay or a sudden downturn in ride‑hail demand can translate directly into lost income and uncovered expenses.

This vulnerability is most acute in industries where on‑demand work has exploded: food and grocery delivery, ride‑hailing, last‑mile logisticsand courier services. But it'salso spreading to temporary healthcare staffing, short‑term hospitality roles and freelance media projects. In each case, workers are paid per task or delivery, with earnings that rise and fall according to the day's orders. For a high‑earning consultant, going without employer benefits might feel like a reasonable trade‑off. For the majority of gig workers, though, "flexibility" often means unpredictable pay checks and no safety net when illness or injury strikes.

Crafting a Safety Net

Recognising this growing disparity, policymakers are grappling with how to extend social protections to this workforce. Attempts to create targeted welfare funds aren'tentirely new in India, with precedents providing specific benefits in sectors like construction. Now, the state of Telangana is proposing a more comprehensive approach, signalling a potentially significant shift in how gig and platform work is regulated.

New platform gig-worker law in Telangana

A new draft law, potentially titled the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Act, 2025("Act"), aims to establisha formal framework providing social security, fair working conditions, and official recognition for the thousands engaged by digital platforms operating within the state.

Who Would Be Covered?

The draft law casts a wide net. It applies to anyone in Telangana who performs work through digital platforms outside a traditional employment relationship—whether you'redelivering meals, driving passengers, carrying packages, staffing a wardfor the dayor freelancing on a media assignment. Platforms themselves—from ride‑sharing apps and grocery‑delivery services to online marketplaces and healthcare‑staffing portals—would also be subject to the law, even if headquartered elsewhere.

The proposed law casts a wide net across Telangana, targeting specific groups: