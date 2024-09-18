The Telangana Government has extended the exemption for IT and ITeS sectors from certain provisions of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988 ("Telangana S&E Act") for four years, effective June 7, 2024. This continuation applies to Sections 15, 16, 21, 23, and 31, covering aspects like working hours, special provisions for young persons and women, and holidays.

Industries would be required to be compliant with the following, irrespective of the exemption mentioned above

Employees are entitled to overtime pay beyond 48 hours of work per week and must be given a weekly day off. Employees working on mandatory national and festival holidays must be given compensatory holidays with wages as per the Telangana S&E Act. Adequate security and transportation must be provided for young women employees working night shifts.

