The G20 Labour and Employment Ministers assembled in Fortaleza, Brazil approved the Labour and Employment Ministeria declaration on July 26, 2024. The declaration calls for governments to implement active inclusion policies to promote sustainable and balanced economic growth. It highlights the importance of creating formal jobs and decent work as key tools for equitable income distribution. Additionally, it advocates for measures to formalise jobs, address platform work, ensure adequate wage floors, provide social protection and encourage social dialogue and collective bargaining.

Leading the India delegation was Minister of State for Labour and Employment Smt. Karandlaje. In her remarks, she stressed the importance of skilling and reskilling for a just transition to greener alternatives, noting the need for robust social protection and retraining programs. She highlighted India's achievements in job creation over the years, with an increased youth participation in the labour force and welfare initiatives such as 'One Nation, One Ration Card' and 'Ayushman Bharat'. Smt. Karandlaje also emphasised the need for G20 countries to address ethical issues in technology, such as data privacy and artificial intelligence, through robust regulations and international collaboration.

