ARTICLE
26 July 2024

EPFO Releases SOP Effective Management And Regulation Of EPF-Exempted Establishments

PL
Pioneer Legal

Contributor

Pioneer Legal logo
Pioneer Legal is a new age law firm with a dynamic approach to revolutionize the legal landscape in India. We excel in providing commercially viable legal solutions in tandem with high happiness quotient for our attorneys and clients.
Explore
On 6 October 2023, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization ("EPFO") released a Standard Operating Procedure ("SOP") for management and regulation of establishments that are permitted to operate...
India Employment and HR
Photo of Sanket Jain
Photo of Rushad Irani
Photo of Purbasha Panda
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 6 October 2023, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization ("EPFO") released a Standard Operating Procedure ("SOP") for management and regulation of establishments that are permitted to operate an exempted private provident fund trust under the provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 ("EPF Act").

a. Objective:

The SOP delineates the roles and duties of various stakeholders, the specific procedures and timelines vis-à-vis the exempted establishments that are managing their own provident fund trust, and mechanism for monitoring compliance by EPFO through regional, zonal, and head offices in respect of such establishments.

b. Applicability:

The Standard Operating Procedure aims to describe the process of compliance to be followed by the exempted/relaxed establishments managing their own trust and the regulations of the conditions and obligations as per the EPF Act and EPF Scheme 1952. Further, the SOP lays down the process of compliance terms of the EPF exempted establishments managing their own trust and methodology to monitor the compliance of the exempted establishments. It also covers within its ambit establishments which have been granted:

  • exemption by the appropriate State government under Section 17(1) of the EPF Act, 1952.
  • exemption of any person or class of persons employed in any establishment to which the EPF Scheme applies under Section 17(2) of the EPF Act, 1952.

Originally published 03 April 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sanket Jain
Sanket Jain
Photo of Rushad Irani
Rushad Irani
Photo of Purbasha Panda
Purbasha Panda
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More