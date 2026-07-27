Ministry Of Labour And Employment Notifies Employer Contribution Rate Under The EDLI Scheme, 2026

MoLE through notification dated 01.07.2026 (“ECR Notification”) , has specified the employer’s contribution rate to the Insurance Fund established under the SS Code.

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MoLE through notification dated 01.07.2026 (“ECR Notification”)1, has specified the employer’s contribution rate to the Insurance Fund established under the SS Code.

Under the ECR Notification, every employer is required to contribute 0.5% of the wages payable to each employee to the Insurance Fund on a monthly basis.

The prescribed contribution rate is effective from the date of commencement of the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026, i.e. 29.06.2026.

Footnote

1. Ministry of Labour and Employment Notification S.O. 3581(E) dated 01.07.2026.

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