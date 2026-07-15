Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | June 2026

This newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, industry related laws, corporate, safety, environment, miscellaneous and local laws. Notification of Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026; Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026; Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026; Safety alerts issued by Directorate of Factories, Telangana; FSSAI advisories; notification of Telecom eServices Portal; revised due date for filing Form DPT-3 (Return of deposits); amendments under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011; Improvement Notice mechanism under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009; notification of Gas Cylinders (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026 and Static and Mobile Pressure Vessels (Unfired) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central/ State Labour Laws Updates

Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020, in supersession of the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952.

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Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020, in supersession of the Employees’ Family Pension Scheme, 1971 and the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995.

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Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Effective from June 30, 2026, the new scheme will replace the Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976.

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Extended working hours permitted in Factories - West Bengal

In the interest of industrial productivity and operational flexibility, the Government of West Bengal has revised the permissible working hour limits for factories in cases of exceptional pressure of work.

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24x7 Operation of Shops & Establishments in West Bengal

The West Bengal Labour department has issued a notification permitting shops and establishments which are registered under the West Bengal Shops & Establishments Act, 1963 and which employ 20 or more persons to be open on 24 x 7 basis, on all days of the year for a period of three years subject to the conditions prescribed in the notification.

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Flexible working hours for Shops and Establishments in West Bengal

The West Bengal Labour department has issued a notification permitting flexible working hours for employees in different shops and establishments subject to conditions prescribed in the notification.

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Safety alert on the safe operation of Vacuum Tray Driers (VTDs) in industrial establishments - Telangana

The Directorate of Factories, Telangana has issued safety alert to address the hazards in Vacuum Tray Dryer (VTD) operations in pharmaceutical, bulk drug, and chemical sectors.

Source: Safety Alert No. DOF/TS/SA/7/VTD/2026, Directorate of Factories, Telangana

Safety alert for coal-based thermal power plants - Telangana

The Directorate of Factories, Telangana has issued a safety alert to communicate critical hazards and mandatory preventive measures across all major operational areas of Coal-based Thermal Power Plants (CTPPs).

Source: Safety Alert No. SA-9/2026, Directorate of Factories, Telangana

Safety alert for Plastic Manufacturing Industries - Telangana

The Directorate of Factories, Telangana has issued a safety alert to draw the attention of occupiers, managers and workers to critical hazards and mandatory safeguards to prevent accidents and occupational illnesses in plastic processing factories.

Source: Safety Alert No. 11/2026, Directorate of Factories, Telangana

Safety Alert on Hazardous Chemical transfer operations - Telangana

The Directorate of Factories, Telangana has issued a safety alert for safe unloading of hazardous chemicals and flammable solvents from road tankers into underground storage tanks and above-ground storage tanks.

Source: Safety Alert No. DOF/TG/SA/2026/006, Directorate of Factories, Telangana

NCW advisory to States, calls for mandatory POSH audits and robust workplace safety mechanisms nationwide

The advisory seeks to ensure that every workplace, whether in the government, private, organised, or unorganised sector, strictly complies with the provisions of the POSH Act and fosters a safe, inclusive, and gender-sensitive working environment for women.

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Exemption from mandatory opening and closing hour requirements for shops and establishments in Rajasthan

The Labour Department of Rajasthan has exempted shops and commercial establishments registered under the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1958 from the provisions relating to opening and closing hours and weekly holidays subject to conditions prescribed in the notification.

Source: Notification S.O.20 dated June 19, 2026

Rajasthan Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2026

The Rajasthan Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2026 has been notified with effect from 30th June, 2026.

Source: Notification S.O.23 dated June 30, 2026

Industry Related News Updates

FSSAI Advisory - use of food-grade and corrosion-resistant knives, blades, other equipment by food businesses

Food Business Operator should use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and cutting equipment in food handling and processing operations and ensure adequate cleaning, sanitization and sterilization procedures are carried out at prescribed intervals.

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FSSAI Advisory - immediate discontinuation of use of metallic pins/wires in food products and packaging materials

Food Business Operators have been directed to immediately discontinue the use of metallic pins/wires or any other material for sealing, fastening, securing, or packaging any food item, food parcel, takeaway meal, bakery product, cake box, sweet box, snack packet, or any other food item or package.

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Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026

Record-keeping and First in First Out (FIFO) / First Expiry First Out (FEFO) stock rotation requirements have been rationalized for non-manufacturing food businesses while maintaining critical food safety safeguards.

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Compliance circular for imported /manufactured Hair Color Cosmetics Products - CDSCO

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a circular directing all importers and manufacturers of hair colour cosmetic products to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Cosmetics Rules, 2020 and applicable BIS Standards.

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Coal Exchange Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Coal has notified the Coal Exchange Rules under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. This will enable transparent and market-driven price discovery, improve efficiency, and provide coal producers, including commercial and captive miners, with easier access to a wider pool of buyers.

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Advisory to FM radio operators to ensure compliance with monitoring and licensing requirements

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued an advisory to all FM Radio operators to ensure compliance with the extant Pvt FM Radio Phase III Policy Guidelines.

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CERT-In Guidelines on AI-Accelerated Vulnerability Protection and Response Requirements for OEMs and Technology Providers

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued guidelines on AI-Accelerated Vulnerability Protection and Response Requirements for Original Equipment in Manufacturers (OEMs) and Technology Providers (including software vendors, hardware manufacturers, cloud service providers, managed service providers, system integrators, technology partners, and digital service providers supplying products, software, firmware, platforms, cloud services, applications, APIs, or managed services) organizations operating in India.

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Advisory regarding amendment in the SoP for determination of net quantity and standard pack sizes for edible oils & fats under the Legal Metrology framework

The Department of Consumer Affairs has prescribed Standard Pack Sizes for Edible Oils and Fats. The revised guidelines will apply to all domestically produced and imported edible oils, such as palm oil or palmolein, soybean oil, sunflower oil, mustard/ rapeseed oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil, rice bran oil, cottonseed oil, corn oil and their blends.

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Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Principal Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026

The 2026 Rules has replaced the long-standing licensing architecture built around the Unified Licence (UL) and Unified Licence–Virtual Network Operator (UL-VNO) framework.

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Telecommunications (Authorisation for Captive Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026

The 2026 Rules provide for the terms and conditions of authorisation for providing captive telecommunication services.

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Notification of Portal under Telecommunications Rules (i.e. related to Principal, Miscellaneous and Captive Telecom Services and Migration)

The Department of Telecommunications has notified the "Telecom eServices Portal" to enable the digital implementation of the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

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Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026

The Order enables domestic industry to procure supplies from manufacturers holding licences under Scheme II of Schedule II of the Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018, instead of Scheme I (ISI Mark Scheme) of BIS. It is expected to strengthen domestic value chains, promote technology advancement and reduce compliance bottlenecks.

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National Ambulance Services Operational Guidelines 2026

The Guidelines provide a comprehensive national framework for planning, operating and monitoring ambulance services across all States and Union Territories, with the objective of ensuring timely, safe and quality emergency medical transport for every citizen.

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Corporate Laws Updates

Relaxation in paying additional fees in case of delay in filing DPT-3 for Financial Year ended on 31st March 2026

The due date for filing Form DPT-3 (Return of deposits) is 30th June 2026 for the Financial Year 2025-2026. In view of the capacity enhancement/restoration activities being done at Data Center, it has been decided to allow companies to file Form DPT - 3 for the financial year 2025-2026 without paying additional fees up to 31st July 2026.

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Master Circular for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs)

SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has issued revised Master Circular for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), on 3rd June, 2026, consolidating all previous operational guidelines and circulars.

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SEBI Guidelines for winding up of AIFs with respect to retention of proceeds and ‘Inoperative Fund’ status

The conditions and modalities with respect to retention of proceeds beyond permissible fund life, tagging as ‘Inoperative Fund’ and surrender of registration are covered in this circular.

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Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods and Services) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026

The amendment Regulation has restored the time limit for realization and repatriation of export proceeds from fifteen months to nine months.

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Due date for submission of Foreign Liabilities and Assets (FLA) return on FLAIR System

The due date for submitting the annual return on Foreign Liabilities and Assets (FLA) as at end of March 2026, on the FLAIR (Foreign Liabilities and Assets Information Reporting) portal is July 15, 2026.

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Updated Master Direction on Foreign Investment in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated the master direction on foreign investment to incorporate recent regulatory changes and provide clarification on foreign investment transactions and streamline compliance.

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Master Directions on Authorisation to operate a Payment System

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the master direction on authorisation to operate a payment system to consolidate the regulatory requirements under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

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Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011 has been amended to update the registration and compliance requirements for organizations receiving foreign contributions.

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Safety and Environmental Laws Updates

Gas Cylinders (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026

Requirements and procedure for obtaining No Objection Certificate from District Authorities has been dispensed with and new stacking requirements for industrial gas cylinders has been introduced under the amendment Rules.

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Static and Mobile Pressure Vessels (Unfired) (Amendment) Rules, 2026

The amendment permits use of ISO tank containers for above ground storage of compressed gas and the requirement for obtaining No Objection Certificate for storage of non- toxic, non-flammable compressed gases in pressure vessels from the District Authority has been dispensed with.

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Discontinuation of physical submission of documents/reports - Gujarat Pollution Control Board

Physical submission of compliance documents and reports by registered Industries/Health Care Facilities (HCFs) should be submitted only through the XGN Portal enabled by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB).

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Registration of Bulk Waste Generators - Odisha State Pollution Control Board

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board has mandated all bulk waste generators to register through the centralized portal under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

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GST e-Invoices for Battery Waste EPR Certificates

All Recyclers under Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 should upload GST e-invoices on the Battery Waste EPR Portal for generation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Certificates from 1st July, 2026.

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Miscellaneous and Local Laws Updates

Improvement notice mechanism under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009

The Department of Consumer Affairs has introduced the Improvement Notice mechanism under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. Under the new mechanism, businesses committing specified first-time procedural or regulatory non-compliances will be given an opportunity to rectify the deficiency before penal proceedings are initiated.

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Mental Healthcare (Central Mental Health Authority and Mental Health Review Boards) Amendment Rules, 2026

The amendment Rules has replaced the provisional registration with a permanent system to streamline the process of registration for mental health establishments.

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Himachal Pradesh Municipality, (Grant of Trade License for Trade Activities, Use of Premises and Storage of Articles in a Premises) Byelaws 2024

The Urban Development Department, Government of Himachal Pradesh has notified the Byelaws, wherein all shops/premises falling within the Municipal limits should obtain trade licence.

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