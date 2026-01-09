Legal Update | Labour Law Reforms - Draft Rules Issued Under The Labour Codes

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in India
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Basic Industries and Insurance industries
The Government of India, on 30 December 2025, has published Draft Rules under all four Labour Codes for public consultation, inviting comments and suggestions within 45 days (30 days for IR Code Rules). This marks a significant step towards the long-awaited operationalisation of the new labour Codes framework.
Draft Rules Issued Under:
- Code on Wages, 2019
- Code on Social Security, 2020
- Industrial Relations Code, 2020
- Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020
Why this matters
Once finalised and notified, these Rules will determine the actual compliance obligations for employers and reshape employment regulation across India. Many critical operational aspects, left open in the parent Labour Codes, are now proposed to be addressed through these draft Rules.
What employers should do now
- Review the draft Rules relevant to their sector and workforce composition
- Assess impact on existing employment contracts, CTC structures and HR policies
- Submit reasoned comments during the consultation window to address practical and industry-specific concerns
Watch this space - The Final Rules will be decisive in determining how disruptive or smooth the transition to the Labour Codes regime will be employers and employees alike.
