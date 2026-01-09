Legal Update | Labour Law Reforms - Draft Rules Issued Under The Labour Codes

The Government of India, on 30 December 2025, has published Draft Rules under all four Labour Codes for public consultation, inviting comments and suggestions within 45 days (30 days for IR Code Rules).

The Government of India, on 30 December 2025, has published Draft Rules under all four Labour Codes for public consultation, inviting comments and suggestions within 45 days (30 days for IR Code Rules). This marks a significant step towards the long-awaited operationalisation of the new labour Codes framework.

Draft Rules Issued Under:

Code on Wages, 2019

Code on Social Security, 2020

Industrial Relations Code, 2020

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020

Why this matters

Once finalised and notified, these Rules will determine the actual compliance obligations for employers and reshape employment regulation across India. Many critical operational aspects, left open in the parent Labour Codes, are now proposed to be addressed through these draft Rules.

What employers should do now

Review the draft Rules relevant to their sector and workforce composition

Assess impact on existing employment contracts, CTC structures and HR policies

Submit reasoned comments during the consultation window to address practical and industry-specific concerns

Watch this space - The Final Rules will be decisive in determining how disruptive or smooth the transition to the Labour Codes regime will be employers and employees alike.

