Employment Law Update (Karnataka) | Paid Menstrual Leave

We wanted to update you on a significant development for employers in Karnataka, from yesterday. This one relates to extension of mandatory menstrual leave to women.

In an attempt to promote women's health, morale, and workplace productivity and as a progressive step towards promoting a gender-sensitive workplace, the Government of Karnataka has issued the Government Order bearing no. KAI 466 LET 2023 dated November 12, 2025 ("GO"). The GO requires private employers in Karnataka to provide 1 day of paid menstrual leave per month (i.e., 12 days annually) to women, in addition to existing leave entitlements under applicable law.

While the GO has been issued in vernacular, we have outlined below the key highlights of this development based on a readily available translation of the GO:

Who is covered

Coverage : The mandate applies inter alia to establishments covered under the Factories Act, 1948 and Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961. Importantly, the background provided in the GO specifically states that the provisions of the GO are applicable to all private sector establishments, including MNCs, IT, and other industries .

Woman employee coverage: Eligible employees include all women between 18 and 52 years of age, whether engaged as permanent employees, contractual staff, or outsourced workers.

Core Requirements

Employers must provide 1 day of paid menstrual leave per month, i.e., 12 days per year .

must provide . Such leave cannot be carried forward to subsequent months.

to subsequent months. No medical certificate or documentation is required to avail this leave.

Implementation Steps

Given the GO is effective from November 12, 2025, private employers having presence in Karnataka should immediately update their policies/handbooks to add a distinct " Menstrual Leave " category, and set clear, privacy‑protective request options that permit same‑day requests where feasible.

update their policies/handbooks to add a distinct " " category, and set clear, privacy‑protective request options that permit same‑day requests where feasible. Communicate the policy to employees and train HR / managers to administer such leave in accordance with the GO, without any adverse impact on an employee's performance evaluations, growth opportunities, or workplace treatment for availing such leave.

Ensure contractor/outsourced worker coverage through appropriate messaging and contractual documentation.

