Bridging The Gap: Integrating Skilling Into Telangana's Education System

Need for skilling programs in Indian and Telangana education system

India, as a rapidly growing economy, urgently needs a workforce with practical and industry-aligned skills. Despite having one of the largest youth populations in the world, India's potential to fully harness its demographic dividend is hindered by low enrolment in vocational education. This gap in skill acquisition poses a significant challenge to the country's ambition to become a global economic powerhouse.

Telangana's economy reached US$187 billion in 2023-24, with projections to double by 2030. The state's economic vigor, underscored by its lead in real GSDP growth, has consistently outstripped the national GDP growth rate. This momentum is expected to be sustained by high-growth sectors and other focus sectors within the state.

Strategic investment in skill development programs in Telangana can bridge the low enrolment in skilling education gap, enhance employability, and promote sustainable economic growth. Moreover, targeted skills training aligned with labor market demand can significantly boost job prospects in the state. Best practices in skilling can be seen in countries like Singapore, Germany, Japan, and Australia, where robust vocational training systems have successfully driven economic growth by developing a future-ready workforce.

In response to global trends, the state has launched various initiatives to enhance skill education, improve employability, and address gaps in Telangana's skilling ecosystem. Notable examples include collaboration with AICTE to introduce industry-specific vocational training-oriented courses targeted at engineering level.

Demand for skilled talent in high-growth sectors in Telangana

Telangana is poised for a significant influx of job opportunities, with an estimated 16 lakh new jobs anticipated by 2030, including 5 lakhs in high growth sectors such as life sciences, IT, renewable energy, electric mobility, and defense. The state is also nurturing other sectors with promising growth prospects, including food processing, textiles, plastics, FMCG, gems, green technology, and transportation.

To fulfill the specialized talent requirements of these sectors, Telangana's education system is undergoing a transformation to align more closely with industry needs. This includes integrating skill development into the curriculum from school through to higher education and fostering essential soft skills to bolster employability.

Challenges and opportunities in Telangana's education landscape

Educational access in Telangana at school and higher education level now surpasses the national average, especially benefitting rural and marginalized groups.

At the school education level, programs such as Samagra Shiksha and targeted scholarships highlight the state's commitment to 100% youth literacy by 2030. Yet, challenges remain, including high dropout rates at upper primary and secondary levels, majorly due to economic barriers.

Similarly, higher education in Telangana faces significant challenges, particularly subpar student outcomes and low employability. The state experiences a high unemployment rate among graduates (15.8%) and postgraduates (17.6%), compared to the national averages of 13% for graduates and 12.4% for postgraduates. The gap is due to a disconnect between curriculum content and industry requirements, limited placement support, and high wage expectations. These factors have resulted in much of the youth being employed in low-paying jobs, leading to underemployment and limited upward socio-economic mobility.

Aligning education with industry requirements, as seen in states like Delhi and Gujarat, Telangana could significantly enhance job readiness among its youth.

Transformation to a Skill-Centric Education System in Telangana

Telangana is in the midst of a paradigm shift towards a skill-centric education system that spans the education and skills ecosystem. Traditionally focused on knowledge-based education, the state is increasingly emphasizing on industry-relevant skills.

To facilitate this transition, Telangana has initiated a series of skill development programs and vocational training endeavors. These are strategically designed to mitigate skill shortages, improve employability, and cater to the needs of high-growth sectors.

