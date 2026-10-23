Curtain Raiser – Prelude To COP 31 - Antalya EXPO Center, Antalya, Türkiye

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is a global summit under the UNFCCC that brings together nations, civil society, and industry to address climate change, track progress on the Paris Agreement, and advance international efforts to reduce emissions and support vulnerable countries.

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SUMMARY

1. Introduction- The Climate Summit of a Generation The Conference of the Parties (COP) is a global summit under the UNFCCC that brings together nations, civil society, and industry to address climate change, track progress on the Paris Agreement, and advance international efforts to reduce emissions and support vulnerable countries. To explore the journey of COP over the past 2-3 years, please follow the links below: COP 28: https://www.mondaq.com/india/climate-change/1390750/anticipation-and-ambitions-at-unfccc-cop-28-dubai-30-nov-12-dec-2023-curtain-raiser https://www.mondaq.com/article/1409192 COP 29: https://www.mondaq.com/india/renewables/1541814/curtain-raiser-for-cop-29-azerbaijan-baku-2024 https://www.mondaq.com/india/climate-change/1571662/summary-of-cop-29-baku-azerbaijan COP 30: https://www.mondaq.com/india/climate-change/1707142/road-to-bel%C3%A9m-brazil-a-strategic-preview-of-cop-30 2. What is COP 31? COP31 (Conference of the Parties 31) is the 31st annual UN climate change conference under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), bringing together countries to negotiate and advance global action on climate change. It focuses on key areas such as greenhouse gas emission reductions, climate adaptation, climate finance, energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement. COP31 is scheduled to be held in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9–20 November 2026. 3. Overview Schedule of COP 31 4. Unresolved/Open issues in COP 30 a) Absence of a Binding Roadmap for Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels b) Climate Finance: Uncertainty Over Funding Delivery c) Adaptation Finance: Delayed Funding and an Uncertain Baseline d) Global Goal on Adaptation: Challenges in Measuring Progress e) Loss and Damage: Gaps in Predictable and Accessible Support f) Trade-Related Climate Measures: Lack of International Consensus g) Weaknesses in the Implementation and Accountability Framework h) Just Transition: Translating Commitments into Practical Support i) Loss and Damage Finance: Resource Mobilisation and Accessibility 5. Brief Analysis of Key COP 31 Outcomes a) From Climate Commitments to Implementation and Accountability – The “Implementation COP” b) Scaling Adaptation Finance – Strengthening Global Climate Resilience c) Forests, Biodiversity and Indigenous Rights – Expanding the Climate Agenda Beyond Emissions d) Green Industrial Transition – Linking Decarbonisation, Manufacturing and Trade e) Fossil Fuel Transition – Continued Ambition-Implementation Gap f) Strengthening Climate Finance, Measurement and Just Transition – Moving Towards Deliverable Climate Action 6. Focus of COP 31 a) Clean Energy Transition and Electrification – Accelerating the Shift towards a Low-Carbon Energy System b) Zero Waste and Methane Reduction – Bringing Circularity into Climate Action c) Climate-Resilient Cities and Infrastructure – Building for a Changing Climate d) Green Industrialisation – Aligning Decarbonisation with Economic Growth e) Food Security, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Resilience – Connecting Climate Action with Food Systems f) Oceans, Seas and Nature – Integrating Climate, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Resilience g) Climate Finance and the Climate Implementation Bridge – Converting Commitments into Investable Projects h) Youth, Education and Skills – Preparing the Workforce for the Climate Transition i) Dynamic and Resilient Health Systems – Addressing the Human Impacts of Climate Change j) Implementation, Cooperation and Measurable Outcomes – Turning Climate Commitments into Results 7. List of Summits/meetings since December 2024 8. Conclusion 9. References

1. Introduction- The Climate Summit of a Generation

The Conference of the Parties also referred as COPs is a series of high-level meetings organized under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a multilateral treaty that was adopted in 1992 to address global climate issues. Since its inception, the COP has grown into the world’s largest platform for international climate negotiations, bringing together representatives from nearly every country, having a total expansion of 198 parties (197 countries and European Union) along with organizations from civil society, businesses, and the private sector. The first COP meeting took place in 1995 in Berlin, marking the beginning of global cooperation to tackle climate change. The COP is held annually unless the Parties agree to a different schedule. The meetings are held in Bonn, where the UNFCCC secretariat is based, unless a member country volunteers to host the event, similar to how the COP Presidency rotates among the five recognized UN regions—Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe, and Western Europe and Others.

At the core of these conferences is the collective effort to assess and advance the goals set under the Paris Agreement of 2015, a landmark accord that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. This target is crucial to preventing the most severe impacts of climate change, and the COP meetings are designed to help measure progress and negotiate pathways to achieve it. It serve as a platform where an elaborative review of climate commitments are assessed and new measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions are planned. Its primary function is to enable international cooperation on ways to reduce carbon emissions and to adapt to the inevitable changes caused by climate change. Another significant responsibility of COPs is overseeing the Loss and Damage Fund, which was established to provide financial support to countries most vulnerable to climate-related disasters, such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events. This fund recognizes the unequal impacts of climate change, where some nations, particularly low-income and developing ones, suffer disproportionately despite contributing less to global emissions.

2. What is COP 31?

COP31, the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November 2026. Türkiye will host the Conference, with Mr. Murat Kurum serving as the President of COP31 and Mr. Chris Bowen of Australia serving as President of Negotiations.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the UNFCCC, an international treaty adopted in 1992 to address the global challenge of climate change. Since the first COP was held in 1995, these annual conferences have served as the principal multilateral forum for countries to negotiate and advance collective climate action. The Paris Agreement, adopted at COP21 in 2015, further established a global framework for limiting the increase in average global temperature to well below 2°C, while pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

In simple terms, COP provides a platform where countries come together to determine how the global community will respond to climate change. Discussions extend across a wide range of issues, including greenhouse gas emission reductions, climate adaptation and resilience, climate finance, technology transfer, capacity building and the transition towards low-carbon economies. COP decisions can influence national climate policies, carbon markets, energy strategies, sustainable development priorities and corporate climate action.

COP31 will bring together governments and negotiators representing the Parties to the UNFCCC, alongside representatives from business, academia, youth organisations, Indigenous Peoples, civil society and other stakeholder groups. Their participation contributes to the exchange of knowledge, perspectives and practical solutions aimed at strengthening collective and inclusive climate action.

The significance of COP31 extends beyond the Conference itself. As countries move from setting climate ambitions towards implementation, the discussions and outcomes at COP31 are expected to contribute to the next phase of global climate action and economic transformation. Areas such as decarbonisation, renewable energy, climate finance, resilience, sustainable production and consumption, and the development of climate-related markets are likely to remain important considerations for governments and businesses.

Türkiye's role as host also provides an opportunity to highlight its experience with sustainability initiatives, particularly in the areas of zero waste and circular economy. Through its Zero Waste initiative, Türkiye has promoted approaches aimed at reducing waste generation, increasing resource efficiency and encouraging more sustainable consumption and production practices.

Ultimately, COP31 represents another important step in the ongoing global effort to address climate change. Its outcomes will not only shape international climate discussions but may also influence the policy, regulatory and business environment in which companies operate. Understanding the direction of COP31 is therefore increasingly relevant for businesses seeking to anticipate regulatory developments, manage climate-related risks and identify opportunities arising from the transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon economy.

3. Schedule of COP 31

9th November Opening Plenaries of COP/CMP/CMA

Opening Plenaries of the SBs

World Café Workshop: ETF Support

Capacity Building Hub

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Earth Information Day 2026

Art. 6.2 Ambition Dialogue

Technical session on impacts of response measures to be implemented in achieving outcomes of the global stocktake and different net zero scenarios and pathways (15-16:30h)

Technical session on the social and economic impacts of economy-wide nationally determined contributions, covering all greenhouse gases, sectors and categories (16:30-18:00h)

LCIPP Annual gathering of knowledge holders (coordination meeting)

FMCP4 - Part I (4th Facilitative, Multilateral Consideration of Progress)

Capacity Building Hub 10th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Capacity Building Hub

Baku High-Level Dialogue on Adaptation

LCIPP Annual gathering of knowledge holders (coordination meeting)

In-session workshop, including roundtable discussions, on non-market approaches

Youth-led Climate Forum Part I

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Capacity Building Hub

LCIPP Annual seventh-generation round table

FMCP4 - Part II (4th Facilitative, Multilateral Consideration of Progress) 11th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Leaders summit

Capacity Building Hub

Youth-led Climate Forum Part II

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Leaders Summit

Capacity Building Hub 12th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Leaders summit

Capacity Building Hub

LCIPP Annual Dialogue

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Leaders summit

Capacity Building Hub 13th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA) (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Capacity Building Hub

Art. 6.2 dialogue on reviews

Presidency open dialogue with NGO constituencies and Parties

LCIPP Annual Intergenerational Dialogue

Youth-led Climate Forum Part III

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA) (COP/CMP/CMA/SBSTA/SBI)

Capacity Building Hub

High level event on matters related to the Global Implementation Accelerator

FMCP4 - Part III (4th Facilitative, Multilateral Consideration of Progress)

Dialogue to consider the findings of the third review of the Climate Technology Centre and Network

Seventh biennial high-level ministerial dialogue on climate finance

Workshop on exchange of experience and best practices on the conduct of impact assessment (activity 8, 15-16:30h)

Workshop on enhancing the capacity of Parties to carry out their own assessment and analysis of and produce reports on the impacts of the implementation of response measures 14th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

Capacity Building Hub

FMCP4 - Part IV (4th Facilitative, Multilateral Consideration of Progress)

Youth-led Climate Forum Closing

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

Closing Plenaries of the SBs

Plenaries of COP/CMP/CMA

Capacity Building Hub

The 21th workshop of the Facilitative sharing of views (FSV21) 16th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

Capacity Building Hub

High-level ministerial round table on Just Transition

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

Capacity Building Hub

ACE Presidency Event 17th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

High-Level Segment

Capacity Building Hub

High Level Ministerial Roundtable on impacts of response measures

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

High-Level Segment

Capacity Building Hub

Annual high-level ministerial round table on pre-2030 ambition 18th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

High-Level Segment

Capacity Building Hub

High Level Event on Gender Day

Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

High-Level Segment

Capacity Building Hub

Dialogue on Gender Day 19th November Negotiations (COP/CMP/CMA)

High-Level Segment

High level event on Global Climate Action

Closing Plenaries of COP/CMP/CMA - Part I (tbc)

High level event on Global Climate Action 20th November Closing Plenaries of COP/CMP/CMA

Closing Plenaries of COP/CMP/CMA

Source- http://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/COP_31_Overview_Schedule.pdf

COP31 is being positioned as an “Implementation COP” and a “COP of the Future,” with a strong emphasis on translating existing climate commitments into measurable, practical and scalable outcomes. The COP31 Presidency has identified a range of interconnected priorities spanning the energy transition, circular economy, food systems, resilient cities, industrial transformation, climate finance, youth participation, health and the protection of vulnerable ecosystems.

Zero Waste and Circular Economy

COP31 places zero waste and circularity at the centre of climate action, recognising the significant contribution of waste management and resource efficiency to emissions reduction. Key areas of focus include reducing methane emissions from organic waste, accelerating the transition towards circular production and consumption models, strengthening waste-management infrastructure, improving monitoring and reporting systems, and addressing food loss and waste. The COP31 Presidency has also set a target of halving the growth of global waste by 2035 and increasing the global circular material use rate to at least 15%.

Oceans and Seas

COP31 will highlight the role of oceans and marine ecosystems in climate resilience and climate action. The focus includes enhancing the resilience of coastal and marine ecosystems, promoting blue-carbon solutions, strengthening ocean observation and data systems, and encouraging greater regional and international cooperation. These efforts recognise the importance of oceans as both climate-regulating systems and vulnerable ecosystems exposed to the impacts of climate change.

Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture

Food security and sustainable agricultural systems are another important focus of COP31. The agenda seeks to accelerate the transformation of agriculture and food systems while strengthening resilience to climate-related risks such as water scarcity and drought. Particular emphasis is expected on climate-resilient agricultural practices, sustainable water use and strengthening the capacity of farmers and food systems to withstand increasing climate pressures. The COP31 Presidency has also highlighted climate-resilient agricultural training for young farmers as part of its implementation agenda.

Climate-Resilient and Sustainable Cities

COP31 will focus on making cities and infrastructure more resilient, sustainable and energy-efficient in response to increasing climate risks. Key areas include resilient infrastructure, sustainable building standards, climate-risk financing and insurance mechanisms, energy efficiency in buildings and green building practices. The Presidency has established a target to reduce energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035, linking urban resilience with energy transition and emissions reduction.

Climate Action Implementation and Finance

A central theme of COP31 is the transition from climate commitments to implementation. The proposed Climate Implementation Bridge aims to help countries translate their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) into bankable and investable project portfolios, supported by appropriate financial and institutional mechanisms. The focus is therefore not only on mobilising climate finance, but also on developing project pipelines and financial structures capable of converting climate ambition into projects on the ground.

Youth, Education and Climate Literacy

COP31 places young people and education at the heart of long-term climate action. Priorities include expanding climate literacy and education, increasing youth participation in climate decision-making and action, and developing opportunities for green jobs and skills. The Presidency has specifically highlighted the importance of ensuring young people have access to education that builds awareness of climate change and supports their participation in the transition towards a sustainable economy.

Green Industrialisation

The transition towards a low-carbon economy requires significant transformation across industrial sectors. COP31 therefore places emphasis on green and low-carbon industrialisation, including stronger international coordination, transparent monitoring of industrial transformation and policy support for industries undertaking decarbonisation. The Presidency also aims to promote greater circular material use as part of the transition from linear production models towards more resource-efficient and circular industrial systems.

Clean Energy Transition and Electrification

Accelerating the clean energy transition and electrification is one of the central priorities of COP31. The agenda covers electrification, renewable energy, grid optimisation, energy-system flexibility, sustainable cooling, clean cooking and the use of digital and smart technologies to improve energy-system efficiency. The Presidency has announced a target to increase the share of final energy demand met through electricity from just over 20% currently to 35% by 2035, reflecting the emphasis on electrification as a driver of both emissions reduction and energy security.

Integrated Action on Climate, Biodiversity and Land

COP31 also seeks to strengthen synergies between climate action, biodiversity conservation and land management. This includes protecting and enhancing carbon sinks, addressing biodiversity loss and tackling land degradation through integrated approaches. The objective is to recognise the interconnected nature of climate change, ecosystem degradation and land-use pressures and encourage solutions that deliver benefits across these areas rather than addressing them in isolation.

Climate-Resilient Health Systems

Climate change increasingly affects public health through extreme weather events, heat stress, air pollution, changing disease patterns and pressures on health infrastructure. COP31 therefore places emphasis on climate-resilient health systems, including resilient healthcare infrastructure, early-warning and disease-monitoring systems, clean air and measures to protect vulnerable populations from climate-related health risks. This reflects the broader objective of integrating climate resilience into essential public services and protecting communities most exposed to climate impacts.

Taken together, these priorities demonstrate that COP31 is intended to move beyond climate commitments towards implementation, investment and measurable outcomes. The agenda connects decarbonisation with circular economy, energy transition, sustainable agriculture, resilient infrastructure, industrial transformation, climate finance, biodiversity and public health. For businesses, this direction is particularly relevant as these priorities increasingly translate into changes in regulation, investment expectations, technology adoption, resource efficiency and corporate climate strategies.

4. Unresolved open issues of COP 30

COP30 in Belem, Brazil, made progress on climate finance, adaptation, and implementation. However, several critical issues remained unresolved or lacked clear implementation mechanisms. These gaps highlighted the continuing divide between global climate ambitions and the policies, funding and accountability needed to achieve them. The key open issues are outlined below.

i. Absence of a Binding Roadmap for Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels

Despite calls from numerous countries for a clear roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels, the final COP30 agreement did not include a binding commitment or formal roadmap for this transition. Proposals relating to fossil-fuel phase-out and reform of fossil-fuel subsidies were not incorporated into the final negotiated text. The COP30 Presidency subsequently committed to developing a separate roadmap on transitioning away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner, leaving the challenge of securing broader international agreement and implementation unresolved.

ii. Climate Finance: Uncertainty Over Funding Delivery

Although COP30 reinforced the objective of mobilising at least US$1.3 trillion annually by 2035 for climate action in developing countries, questions remained about how this financing would be mobilised, allocated and delivered. Developing countries continued to emphasise the need for predictable, accessible and adequate financial support, particularly from developed countries. A two-year work programme on climate finance was established, but important issues concerning the scale of public finance, the mobilisation of private capital and the practical delivery of funding remained open.

iii. Adaptation Finance: Delayed Funding and an Uncertain Baseline

COP30 called for adaptation finance to be tripled by 2035, but concerns remained regarding the delayed timeline and the absence of a clearly specified baseline for measuring the increase. Developing countries had advocated for more ambitious and immediate support, given the growing costs of climate-related disasters and the need to protect vulnerable communities, infrastructure and ecosystems. The lack of clarity over the baseline and the pace of funding increases makes it difficult to assess how quickly additional resources will reach countries most in need.

iv. Global Goal on Adaptation: Challenges in Measuring Progress

Although COP30 adopted a set of 59 indicators for tracking progress towards the Global Goal on Adaptation, concerns emerged regarding changes made to the indicators and their practical implementation. Questions remained over their consistency, credibility and usability in national monitoring and reporting systems. Further technical work and possible revisions were anticipated, leaving uncertainty about how countries would use the indicators to assess adaptation progress and compare results. This is significant because effective adaptation policy requires measurable outcomes, reliable data and clear methods for evaluating whether climate resilience is improving.

v. Loss and Damage: Gaps in Predictable and Accessible Support

Despite ongoing efforts to operationalise international support for countries experiencing severe climate impacts, questions remain around the adequacy, predictability and accessibility of finance for loss and damage. Vulnerable countries need resources to address the consequences of extreme weather, sea-level rise and other climate-related losses that cannot be fully avoided through mitigation or adaptation. The wider challenge is to ensure that funding mechanisms translate international commitments into timely support, with clear access arrangements and sufficient resources for affected communities.

vi. Trade-Related Climate Measures: Lack of International Consensus

COP30 exposed continuing disagreements over unilateral trade measures linked to climate objectives, including carbon border adjustment mechanisms and deforestation-related import requirements. Some countries argued that these measures could impose disproportionate costs on developing economies, while others viewed them as instruments for preventing carbon leakage and supporting domestic climate policies. The final outcome provided for further dialogue on international cooperation, but did not resolve the underlying concerns regarding fairness, transparency, trade competitiveness and support for developing countries. These issues remain particularly relevant for export-oriented industries facing evolving carbon-accounting and environmental compliance requirements.

vii. Weaknesses in the Implementation and Accountability Framework

COP30 launched initiatives such as the Global Implementation Accelerator to support countries in implementing their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs). However, questions remain about how these initiatives will translate into measurable progress, effective accountability and stronger implementation at the national level. The broader challenge is to ensure that countries establish credible implementation pathways, allocate adequate resources and transparently report progress against their climate commitments. Without effective monitoring and follow-through, the gap between announced targets and actual emissions reductions may persist.

viii. Just Transition: Translating Commitments into Practical Support

COP30 agreed to develop a Just Transition Mechanism to strengthen international cooperation, technical assistance, capacity building and knowledge sharing. However, the practical arrangements for delivering support to workers, communities and economies affected by the transition to low-carbon systems will require further development. Key challenges include financing reskilling programmes, protecting livelihoods, supporting regions dependent on fossil-fuel industries and ensuring that the benefits and costs of the transition are distributed equitably. The unresolved task is to translate the agreed mechanism into practical support and implementable transition pathways.

ix. Loss and Damage Finance: Resource Mobilisation and Accessibility

While COP30 considered the ongoing implementation of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, concerns persisted about the scale of resources available relative to the needs of vulnerable countries. Questions also remained around mobilising additional contributions, converting pledges into actual payments and ensuring that affected countries and communities can access funds without disproportionate administrative barriers. The issue is not merely the existence of the fund, but whether it can mobilise and deliver adequate support at the scale and speed required to address climate-related losses.

i. From Climate Commitments to Implementation and Accountability – The “Implementation COP”

COP30 marked a significant shift in the global climate dialogue from setting ambitious commitments towards implementation, monitoring and measurable delivery. The discussions placed greater emphasis on translating climate commitments into practical actions, supported by stronger measurement and accountability mechanisms. The emphasis on global adaptation indicators and monitoring frameworks reflects an increasing expectation that countries demonstrate measurable progress rather than relying solely on policy commitments and targets. This transition towards implementation also has implications for businesses, requiring greater alignment between climate commitments, operational strategies, investment decisions and measurable outcomes.

ii. Scaling Adaptation Finance – Strengthening Global Climate Resilience

One of the key outcomes of COP30 was the formal commitment to triple adaptation finance by 2035, supported by enhanced monitoring and broader indicators for assessing adaptation progress. The discussions recognised that climate impacts are already affecting infrastructure, ecosystems, communities and economic activities, making adaptation an increasingly important component of climate action. COP30 also placed greater emphasis on National Adaptation Plans and their implementation, signalling a move towards making adaptation more measurable and operational. For businesses, this reinforces the importance of assessing physical climate risks, strengthening resilience across operations and supply chains, and integrating adaptation considerations into investment and risk-management decisions.

iii. Forests, Biodiversity and Indigenous Rights – Expanding the Climate Agenda Beyond Emissions

COP30 elevated the role of forests, biodiversity, land use and Indigenous rights within the global climate agenda, particularly given its location in the Amazon region. Forests were increasingly recognised not only as carbon sinks but also as critical ecosystems supporting biodiversity, adaptation and community well-being. The discussions highlighted the need to integrate nature and ecosystem considerations into climate strategies rather than treating decarbonisation as an emissions-only agenda. This has growing relevance for businesses, particularly those with land-intensive operations or forest-risk supply chains, as climate and sustainability strategies increasingly need to consider natural capital, biodiversity impacts, land use and associated social risks.

iv. Green Industrial Transition – Linking Decarbonisation, Manufacturing and Trade

COP30 placed greater emphasis on the industrial transition towards low-carbon production, including cleaner technologies, green manufacturing, circular economy approaches and the relationship between climate action and international trade. The discussions recognised that achieving global climate objectives will require credible transition pathways across high-emitting sectors such as cement, steel and chemicals, supported by appropriate technologies, investment and policy frameworks. At the same time, the increasing interaction between climate policies and trade measures, including carbon-related border measures and supply-chain requirements, indicates that decarbonisation is becoming increasingly relevant to international competitiveness. For businesses, this strengthens the need to integrate emissions reduction, technology deployment, resource efficiency and climate-related trade requirements into long-term business strategies.

v. Fossil Fuel Transition – Continued Ambition-Implementation Gap

Despite progress in several areas, COP30 did not establish a binding roadmap for the phase-out of fossil fuels. The final outcome stopped short of creating a formal, binding commitment on fossil fuel phase-out, with voluntary roadmaps being discussed outside the formal UN process. This highlights the continuing gap between the urgency of global decarbonisation objectives and the level of agreement on specific pathways for reducing fossil fuel dependence. The outcome therefore reinforces the need for countries and businesses to develop credible sector-specific transition pathways, particularly in energy-intensive and high-emitting sectors, even where international consensus on the pace and mechanism of transition remains limited.

vi. Strengthening Climate Finance, Measurement and Just Transition – Moving Towards Deliverable Climate Action

COP30 reinforced the need for a more effective climate finance architecture, including improved access, transparency, risk mitigation and the development of investment-ready climate projects. Alongside finance, the discussions highlighted measurement, monitoring and accountability as essential to determining whether climate commitments are actually being implemented. The summit also continued to emphasise a just transition, recognising the need to address workforce, community and socio-economic impacts associated with the shift towards a low-carbon economy. Taken together, these developments indicate that climate action is increasingly moving beyond commitments towards a framework based on finance, measurable outcomes, credible transition pathways and equitable implementation. For businesses, this creates greater expectations around climate-related disclosures, transition planning, capital allocation, workforce considerations and the ability to demonstrate tangible progress against sustainability commitments.

6. Focus of COP 31 - From Implementation to Accelerated Climate Action

The focus of COP31 is expected to centre on accelerating the implementation of global climate commitments and translating climate ambitions into measurable outcomes. Key priorities include accelerating the clean energy transition, promoting circular economy and zero-waste solutions, strengthening climate-resilient cities and infrastructure, advancing sustainable agriculture and food security, promoting green industrialisation, protecting nature and biodiversity, and strengthening climate-resilient health systems. These priorities will be supported by greater emphasis on climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building, with the overall objective of turning climate commitments into practical, investable and scalable action.

i. Clean Energy Transition and Electrification – Accelerating the Shift towards a Low-Carbon Energy System

COP31 is expected to place significant emphasis on accelerating the global clean energy transition, with electrification identified as a central priority. The COP31 Presidency has set a target of increasing the share of global final energy demand met by electricity from just over 20% currently to 35% by 2035. The focus extends beyond renewable power generation to wider electrification, energy security, affordability and the deployment of technologies that can reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This direction is particularly relevant for businesses as energy transition increasingly influences investment decisions, operating costs, technology choices and long-term decarbonisation strategies.

ii. Zero Waste and Methane Reduction – Bringing Circularity into Climate Action

COP31 will elevate zero waste, methane reduction and circular economy solutions as important components of climate action. The Presidency has proposed halving the growth in global waste generation by 2035, while promoting greater circularity across production and consumption systems. The focus recognises that waste management can contribute to climate mitigation through reduced methane emissions, improved resource efficiency, recycling and material recovery. For businesses, this could further increase attention on waste reduction, circular material use, resource efficiency and the measurement of emissions associated with waste and value-chain activities.

iii. Climate-Resilient Cities and Infrastructure – Building for a Changing Climate

Resilient cities and built infrastructure are another major focus of COP31, reflecting the increasing exposure of urban areas to heat, flooding, extreme weather and other physical climate risks. The COP31 Presidency has set a target to reduce energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035, linking resilience with energy efficiency and sustainable urban development. The agenda is expected to encourage climate-resilient infrastructure, efficient buildings and greater integration of climate considerations into urban planning and investment. For companies, this reinforces the need to assess physical climate risks affecting offices, facilities, assets and supply chains and incorporate resilience into capital expenditure and business continuity planning.

iv. Green Industrialisation – Aligning Decarbonisation with Economic Growth

COP31 places green industrialisation at the centre of the transition towards a low-carbon economy, with a particular focus on making industrial transformation compatible with economic development and competitiveness. The Presidency has proposed increasing the global use of circular materials in manufacturing and production to at least 15% by 2035. This signals a broader shift towards cleaner production technologies, resource efficiency, circularity and low-carbon industrial pathways rather than focusing solely on emissions reduction. For businesses, particularly energy- and emissions-intensive sectors, this could increase the importance of transition planning, technology investments, resource efficiency and climate-aligned capital allocation.

v. Food Security, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Resilience – Connecting Climate Action with Food Systems

COP31 will also focus on food security and resilient food systems, recognising the increasing interaction between climate change, agriculture, water availability and livelihoods. The Presidency has highlighted the need to promote climate-resilient agricultural practices and improve awareness and capacity across communities. The agenda is particularly relevant to businesses with agricultural or food-related value chains, where climate risks can affect raw material availability, water security, productivity and supply-chain continuity.

vi. Oceans, Seas and Nature – Integrating Climate, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Resilience

The protection of oceans, seas, nature and land-based ecosystems forms another important pillar of COP31. The agenda seeks to strengthen the resilience of marine ecosystems and explore the role of blue carbon, while the “Rio Synergy” theme aims to bring climate action together with biodiversity and land-degradation objectives. This reflects the growing recognition that climate change, biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation are interconnected challenges. For businesses, the focus could further accelerate attention towards nature-related risks, ecosystem dependencies, biodiversity impacts and natural-capital considerations alongside conventional GHG emissions reporting.

vii. Climate Finance and the Climate Implementation Bridge – Converting Commitments into Investable Projects

A central feature of COP31 is the Climate Implementation Bridge (CIB), which is intended to help translate Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) into investable project portfolios. The objective is to connect climate commitments with finance, technology and implementation capacity so that projects can move from national climate plans to actual deployment. This places greater emphasis on developing bankable projects, mobilising private and public finance and improving the connection between climate policy and investment. For businesses, this could create greater opportunities for climate-aligned financing while also increasing the need for credible project pipelines, measurable climate outcomes and robust supporting data.

viii. Youth, Education and Skills – Preparing the Workforce for the Climate Transition

COP31 also places youth, education and skills development within its core climate agenda. The Presidency has emphasised climate education and the development of skills required for climate-resilient agriculture and the broader green transition. This recognises that decarbonisation is not only a technological or financial challenge but also a workforce and human-capital challenge. For businesses, this reinforces the importance of reskilling, green jobs, employee awareness and preparing workforces for changing technologies and operating models associated with the transition.

ix. Dynamic and Resilient Health Systems – Addressing the Human Impacts of Climate Change

COP31 has identified climate-resilient health systems as a distinct priority, recognising that climate change can increase risks to public health through heat stress, extreme weather, changing disease patterns, air pollution and disruptions to healthcare infrastructure. The focus is intended to support health systems that are both climate-resilient and lower-carbon, while ensuring that vulnerable populations are not disproportionately affected. This broadens the climate agenda beyond environmental metrics and highlights the increasing relevance of climate-related health risks to employees, communities and business continuity.

x. Implementation, Cooperation and Measurable Outcomes – Turning Climate Commitments into Results

Underlying all the COP31 priorities is a broader objective of accelerating implementation and converting existing climate commitments into measurable outcomes. The COP31 Presidency describes the conference as both an “Implementation COP” and a “COP of the Future”, with an emphasis on dialogue, consensus and action. The Presidency's approach is intended to strengthen cooperation between governments, businesses, financial institutions, cities, civil society and other stakeholders, while connecting climate commitments with investment and implementation on the ground. This represents a continuation of the implementation-focused direction established at COP30, but with greater emphasis on practical delivery, measurable targets and scalable solutions.

COP31 is therefore positioned as a COP focused on accelerating delivery rather than simply creating new commitments. Its agenda brings together clean energy, circular economy, resilient infrastructure, sustainable food systems, green industrialisation, nature, health, youth and climate finance under a common implementation framework. The overarching objective is to bridge the gap between climate commitments, investment and real-world outcomes, with measurable targets extending towards 2035.

7. List of Summits/meetings since December 2024

S.no. Name Date Place Brief 1 EcoSummit 20242 14–19 Dec 2024 Zhengzhou, Henan, China International congress on ecological science and “eco-civilization”, gathering researchers, practitioners and policymakers to discuss ecosystem science, biodiversity conservation and sustainable land-use. 2 UNCCD COP16 (16th Session of the Conference of the Parties)3 2–13 Dec 2024 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia UN Convention to Combat Desertification’s biennial summit focused on land degradation, drought resilience, finance for restoration and global land-use commitments. 3 INC-5 (Plastics Treaty) — (part / resumed sessions)4 late Nov–Dec 2024 (INC-5.1) & resumed part Aug 5–15, 2025 (INC-5.2) Busan, ROK (INC-5.1) / Geneva, Switzerland (INC-5.2) Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meetings to negotiate a legally binding global treaty on plastic pollution (life-cycle approach); first part in Busan (Nov/Dec 2024) and resumed session in Geneva (Aug 2025). 4 CBD COP-16 — Resumed Session (UN Biodiversity Conference resumed)5 25–27 Feb 2025 Rome, Italy (FAO HQ) Resumed ministerial segment to conclude pending agenda items from COP-16 (Cali) and advance implementation of the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and finance discussions. 5 World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF 2025)6 13–16 May 2025 São Paulo, Brazil (Ibirapuera Park) Global forum on circular economy solutions — policy, business models, scalable recycling, and regenerative bio-economy pathways; convened government, industry and civil society. 6 World Environment Day (UN / Host: Republic of Korea)7 5 June 2025 Jeju Province, Republic of Korea (host) / global UN-led World Environment Day 2025 theme (#BeatPlasticPollution), national and global outreach events led by UNEP and the host to mobilise action on plastic pollution and related policies. 7 Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC-3)8 9–13 June 2025 Nice, France UN high-level conference to accelerate SDG14 (life below water): ocean protection, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution (plastics) and mobilising commitments (including support for the High Seas Treaty ratification momentum). 8 June UNFCCC Climate Meetings — Bonn (SB62 / June Climate Meetings)9 16–26 June 2025 Bonn, Germany (World Conference Center Bonn) The UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies (SB62) mid-year sessions covering technical negotiations on mitigation, adaptation, finance, transparency and other workstreams feeding into COP30. 9 World Water Week (Stockholm)10 24–28 Aug 2025 Stockholm, Sweden (and online) Annual forum convening water experts, policymakers and practitioners on water security, water-for-climate-action, and implementation of water-related SDGs; policy dialogues and technical sessions. 10 G20 – Climate & Environmental Sustainability Track / Ministerial Dialogues (2025 meetings)11 Various dates through 2025 (ministerial track meetings in lead-up to leaders' summit) Various host cities (G20 process) G20 environment & climate track convened ministers and senior officials to align large-economy policy priorities on climate finance, nature-positive transitions and sustainable infrastructure (track page & meeting calendar). 11 Climate Week NYC 202512 21–28 September 2025 New York City, USA Global climate-focused platform bringing together governments, businesses, investors and civil society to accelerate climate action. Discussions focused on climate finance, clean energy, resilience, nature, business action and implementation ahead of COP30. 12 UN Climate Summit 202513 24 September 2025 New York, USA High-level climate event convened by the UN Secretary-General to build momentum ahead of COP30, with leaders presenting new climate plans and discussing accelerated implementation of climate commitments. 13 UNCCD Committee for the Review of the Implementation of the Convention (CRIC 23)14 1–5 December 2025 Panama City, Panama Reviewed implementation of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, with discussions on land degradation, drought resilience, sustainable land management, financing and mobilisation of resources. 14 Seventh UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7)15 8–12 December 2025 Nairobi, Kenya UNEA-7 focused on advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet and addressing interconnected environmental challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, chemicals and waste management. 15 International Conference on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels16 28–29 April 2026 Santa Marta, Colombia First international conference dedicated specifically to a just transition away from fossil fuels, focusing on international cooperation, social and economic considerations, workers and communities, and pathways for an equitable energy transition. 16 UN Climate Change Subsidiary Bodies – SB6417 8–18 June 2026 Bonn, Germany The UNFCCC June Climate Meetings advanced technical negotiations on mitigation, adaptation, climate finance, technology, capacity building, transparency and implementation of the Paris Agreement ahead of COP31. 17 World Water Week 202618 23–27 August 2026 Stockholm, Sweden / Online Held under the theme “Water for People and Progress,” the forum focused on water resilience, climate adaptation, water finance and investment, inclusion and cooperation on global water challenges. 18 UNFCCC Climate Week 419 7–11 September 2026 Baku, Azerbaijan The second UNFCCC Climate Week of 2026 focused on accelerating implementation of climate commitments and building momentum towards COP31 through dialogue, capacity building and practical climate solutions. 19 UN Climate Summit 202620 23 September 2026 New York, USA Convened by the UN Secretary-General to accelerate climate action and advance a just transition. Key discussions focused on clean energy, climate finance, adaptation and resilience, methane reduction, critical minerals and green industrialisation.

8. Conclusion

COP31 represents an important milestone in the evolution of global climate negotiations, as the international community continues to move from setting climate ambitions towards implementing them through measurable action, investment and accountability. Building on COP30 in Belém, Brazil, which brought adaptation finance, biodiversity conservation, climate resilience and implementation to the forefront, COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, is expected to continue this momentum by focusing on practical solutions that can accelerate the global climate transition. Its positioning as an “Implementation COP” and a “COP of the Future” reflects the growing recognition that climate commitments must be supported by credible implementation strategies, adequate financial resources, technological advancement and stronger international cooperation.

The priorities identified for COP31 demonstrate that climate action is no longer confined to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The emphasis on clean energy transition and electrification, zero waste and circular economy, green industrialisation, climate-resilient cities and infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, food security, oceans, biodiversity and climate-resilient health systems reflects the interconnected nature of environmental, economic and social challenges. These focus areas highlight the need for integrated approaches that address emissions reduction alongside resource efficiency, ecosystem protection, adaptation and the well-being of communities. The emphasis on youth, education and skills development further recognises that achieving a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy requires not only technological and financial solutions, but also an informed workforce and meaningful participation from different sections of society.

Climate finance is likely to remain central to determining the success of these priorities. While COP30 advanced discussions on adaptation finance and broader climate investment, important questions remain concerning the adequacy, accessibility and delivery of funding, particularly for developing countries. Similarly, the absence of a binding roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels highlighted the continuing gap between global climate ambitions and the level of consensus required to implement them. These unresolved issues demonstrate that international agreements alone cannot deliver the scale of transformation required. Progress will depend on translating negotiated priorities into implementable policies, investment-ready projects, transparent monitoring systems and clear mechanisms for assessing outcomes. COP31 will therefore be significant not only for the commitments advanced during the conference, but also for how effectively it addresses the implementation gaps carried forward from previous climate negotiations.

For India and other developing economies, the direction of COP31 will be particularly relevant in balancing climate action with economic growth, energy security, industrial development and social equity. The focus on electrification, circularity, sustainable production and green industrialisation may create opportunities to accelerate clean technologies, improve resource efficiency and mobilise climate-aligned investment. At the same time, evolving expectations around climate performance, supply-chain sustainability, environmental standards and international trade may present new considerations for businesses operating in global markets. The transition will therefore require an approach that recognises differences in national circumstances and development priorities while advancing collective climate objectives.

For the corporate sector, COP31 reinforces the importance of moving beyond broad sustainability commitments towards demonstrable progress. Businesses will increasingly need to understand their greenhouse gas emissions, identify opportunities for decarbonisation, improve energy and water efficiency, manage waste, assess physical and transition-related climate risks, and consider biodiversity and nature-related dependencies. Equally important will be the ability to support sustainability disclosures with reliable data, documented methodologies and verifiable evidence. Climate considerations will also need to be integrated into capital expenditure, procurement, supply-chain management, operational resilience and long-term business planning. These developments position ESG from being primarily a reporting exercise towards becoming an increasingly important component of risk management, operational performance and strategic decision-making.

Ultimately, the significance of COP31 will lie in its ability to bridge the gap between climate ambition and implementation. The effectiveness of the conference will depend on whether its priorities lead to tangible progress in climate finance, clean energy deployment, industrial transformation, adaptation, nature conservation and inclusive transition pathways. As the global climate agenda becomes increasingly focused on measurable outcomes, governments, financial institutions and businesses will need to demonstrate not only what they intend to achieve, but also how those commitments will be financed, implemented and monitored. COP31 offers an opportunity to strengthen this collective approach and advance a more practical, accountable and inclusive model of climate action. Its lasting impact will therefore be determined not simply by the agreements reached in Antalya, but by the extent to which those agreements translate into sustained action and measurable results beyond the conference itself.

9. References

https://cop.sifiratikvakfi.org/en/

https://unfccc.int/cop31

https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/COP_31_Overview_Schedule.pdf

https://cop31-antalya.com/en/cop31-action-agenda-priorities/

https://unfccc.int/news/cop31-presidency-announces-new-targets-on-global-electrification-cutting-waste-resilient-cities

https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/Letter%20from%20COP%2031%20President%20Designate_13April2026.pdf

https://unfccc.int/news/new-global-climate-action-agenda-work-programme-and-structure-to-operationalize-five-year-vision

https://cop31.tr/news-detail/thematic-days-announced-2026

https://cop31.tr/presidency-priorities

https://cop31.tr/letter-detail/third-letter-from-the-cop31-president-designate-to-parties

https://cop31.tr/letter-detail/2nd-presidency-2026

https://unfccc.int/news/new-global-climate-action-agenda-work-programme-and-structure-to-operationalize-five-year-vision

https://www.iisd.org/articles/insight/cop-30-outcome-what-it-means-and-whats-next

https://unfccc.int/news/cop30-presidency-releases-executive-report-and-outlines-next-steps-to-accelerate-global-climate

https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/news/cop30-key-results

https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/story/six-issues-will-dominate-cop30

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10402/

https://www.un.org/en/node/233806

https://unfccc.int/news/cop30-presidency-releases-executive-report-and-outlines-next-steps-to-accelerate-global-climate

https://www.lossanddamagecollaboration.org/resources/what-happened-on-loss-and-at-cop-30

https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/press-events/2025-11-20/secretary-generals-press-conference-cop30

Footnotes

1. To read more in detail about COP 30, follow these links:

https://www.mondaq.com/india/climate-change/1707142/road-to-bel%C3%A9m-brazil-a-strategic-preview-of-cop-30

2. https://www.ecosummitcongress.com/

3. https://www.unccd.int/cop16

4. https://www.unep.org/inc-plastic-pollution

5. https://www.cbd.int/article/cop-16-resumed-session-opens-rome-2025

6. https://wcef2025.com/

7. https://www.unep.org/events/un-day/world-environment-day-2025

8. https://unocnice2025.org/en/

9. https://unfccc.int/sb62

10. https://www.worldwaterweek.org/

11. https://g20.org/track/environment-and-climate-sustainability

12. https://www.climateweeknyc.org/

13. https://www.un.org/en/climatechange

14. https://www.unccd.int/cric23

15. https://www.unep.org/environmentassembly/unea7

16. https://sdg.iisd.org/events/international-conference-on-the-just-transition-away-from-fossil-fuels/

17. https://unfccc.int/news/written-statement-of-unfccc-executive-secretary-on-closing-of-un-june-climate-meetings-sb64

18. https://www.unwater.org/news/world-water-week-2026

19. https://unfccc.int/climate-week-baku

20. https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/climate-summit-2026

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