ARTICLE
5 December 2024

JSA Mint Video & Podcast Series | Episode 4: Space Start-ups & Success

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
India Strategy
Gerald Manoharan and Tony Verghese
In this episode of 'Transforming India: Road to 2047,' presented by Mint in association with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, host Jayanth N. Kolla delves into the thriving Indian space economy and its impact on the global landscape.

Our esteemed guests, Tony Verghese and Gerald Manoharan, partners at JSA Law, discuss India's strategic position in the global space industry, the growth of space startups, regulatory frameworks, and international collaborations. Key focus areas include the contributions to agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and disaster management through space-based solutions. Gain insights into how India's space tech ecosystem is set to drive the nation's economy towards a 30 trillion USD figure by 2047.

Authors
Photo of Gerald Manoharan
Gerald Manoharan
Photo of Tony Verghese
Tony Verghese
