JSA Mint Video & Podcast Series | Episode 4: Space Start-ups & Success

In this episode of 'Transforming India: Road to 2047,' presented by Mint in association with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, host Jayanth N. Kolla delves into the thriving Indian space economy and its impact on the global landscape.

Our esteemed guests, Tony Verghese and Gerald Manoharan, partners at JSA Law, discuss India's strategic position in the global space industry, the growth of space startups, regulatory frameworks, and international collaborations. Key focus areas include the contributions to agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and disaster management through space-based solutions. Gain insights into how India's space tech ecosystem is set to drive the nation's economy towards a 30 trillion USD figure by 2047.

