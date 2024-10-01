Mint Leadership Dialogues – Delhi Chapter | Round Table 1 (Video)

Mint & JSA Advocates & Solicitors join hands to bring you the Mint Leadership Dialogues – A series of round table discussions focused on addressing the critical challenges and opportunities in achieving equitable economic growth in India.
Key Discussion Points in Round Table 1:
- Per Capita GDP: Crafting strategies to create wealth for the masses and empower small enterprises.
- Agriculture and Farming: Making agriculture appealing to the next generation through innovative solutions.
- Empowering the Rural Prosumer: Integrating rural villagers into economic growth as both consumers and producers.
- Land Management: Addressing land fragmentation, records, environmental degradation, urban sprawl, and industrial land acquisition.
Setting the agenda are one of our highly regarded thought leader Amit kapur – Joint Managing Partner.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.