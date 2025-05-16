Economic Justice Through Alimony: Gender, Fairness, And Legal Evolution In India

The confluence of social justice, gender equality, and economic rights is the most important aspect related to alimony within Indian family law. The urgency for post-divorce financial support becomes more significant in a country like India where deep-rooted gender-based economic disparities exist, and labor force participation by women is less than 20% until 2023. The traditional personal law-based Indian legal framework has undergone radical transformation through judicial interpretation and legislative reforms that question these very economic disparities strongly.

The alimony awards in India therefore find a place in a very complicated matrix of diverse personal laws, secular legislations, and constitutional principles.

Legislative Backbone

The legislative backbone for alimony rights is the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955,1 Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005,2 and Section 125 Criminal Procedure Code.3 However, the actual working of these laws presents enormous differences in interpretation and implementation between different courts and jurisdictions.

The Supreme Court of India has also made recent verdicts in Rajnesh vs. Neha,4 and Shamima Farooqui vs. Shahid Khan,5 in which more than the mere economic differences, issues regarding alimony have been put forward. The judgments emphasized the factors which are further than the mere income of the individuals, like educational qualifications, professional sacrifices during the marriage period, and the standard of living enjoyed during the partnership.

Alimony in contemporary discourse in India must be viewed against changes in the social dynamics, ever-rising higher rates of divorce, and a change in gender roles. This paper attempts to analyze the balance achieved by the Indian legal system while providing alimony awards under the principles of fairness and equity, along with redressing economic vulnerabilities that are usually associated with marital breakdown.

RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

This paper examines the contemporary legal regime governing alimony awards in India and its effectiveness in reducing economic imbalances between two spouses. Analysis of Judicial Interpretation and Application of Fairness and Equity Principles in Determining Alimony across Various Personal Laws and Secular Provisions. A study to evaluate the gender-based economic disparities in the calculation and award of alimony by Indian family courts. The aim is to gauge effectiveness in execution mechanisms for alimony orders and identify systemic impediments to their implementation. Propose recommendations that will ensure there is a more standardized but flexible system of alimony determination to promote economic justice.

MODE OF RESEARCH

This research borrows from a mixed-method approach combining doctrinal and empirical research methodologies:

Doctrinal Analysis:

A critical review of primary sources of law including statutes, case laws, and constitutional provisions. Analysis of landmark Supreme Court and High Court judgments on alimony Study of reports of law commissions and parliamentary debates.

Comparative Analysis:

The study of alimony frameworks against the personal laws of India. Comparative analysis of methods practiced by different High Courts.

Empirical Study:

Analysis of published data of family court on spousal maintenance awards Review of enforcement and implementation statistics An examination of socio-economic statistics regarding post-divorce financial circumstance

Qualitative Analysis:

Academic literature and scholarly articles review.

Legal Issues - Opinions of Legal Experts and Comments

Study in relation to social impact assessments and gender justice reports Research Questions: Subsequently, this paper focuses on how Indian courts interpret the principles of fairness and equity in deciding alimony awards under personal laws and to what extent these principles eradicate or address the economic disparities prevailing between spouses. What role do economic inequalities based on gender play in guiding judicial conceptions of alimony calculation? How effectively do contemporary legal instruments address these inequalities? How do Indian courts balance competing interests toward the spouse's post-divorce living standard while keeping in view liabilities reasonably faced by the paying spouse, and also where there are great economic disparities? Up to what extent have judgments of the Supreme Court, recent ones, impacted the standardization of alimony calculation methods and by how much have they contributed to redressing economic vulnerabilities in divorce? The major concerns in the enforcement of an order of alimony in India and the implications therefrom on the attainment of economic justice in post-divorce cases.

LITERATURE REVIEW

Intellectual discussions on economic inequalities in alimony awards under Indian family law have been changing over the last few decades simultaneously with the shifts in social dynamics and reforms in law. This literature review surveys seminal theoretical frameworks, empirical researches, and legal studies that have shaped our understanding of the relationship between economic justice and matrimonial law in India.

Historical Development of Right to Alimony in India

Early literature by Agnes 2011 in "Family Law Volume 2: Marriage, Divorce, and Matrimonial Litigation" traced the historical development of maintenance rights in India, focusing on the shift from orthodox personal law frameworks to gender more just interpretations.6 Singh's 2019 work "Hindu Law of Marriage and Divorce" further fleshed out how colonial interventions as well as post-independence reforms shaped alimony rights in contemporary India.7

In "Gender Inequality and Family Law Reform," Parashar (2017) applies critical analysis in arguing how maintenance law development was influenced through traditional patriarchal structures within religious communities.8 Further to that, it would be refined through Mehta's "Contemporary Challenges in Indian Family Law" (2020), whereby historical barriers in the pursuit of economic justice in matrimonial disputes would be clarified.9

Gender Economics and Alimony Awards

A seminal work by Deshpande and Mehta in the Economic and Political Weekly compared data of 500 divorce cases across six High Courts and showed the highest degree of gender disparity in alimony awards.10 This research has established that it was women who sacrificed careers for the sake of their family that were quite inadequately compensated by alimony grants, even though courts legally have theoretically recognized such sacrifices.

Bhat (2020) conducted empirical studies in the Journal of Indian Law Institute to demonstrate that:

In only 15 percent of the cases did alimony payments actually translate into sufficient money for women to achieve a marital standard of living. 62 percent of cases experienced significant delays in the enforcement of alimony payments. Disadvantaged women had less access to legal remedy.11

The wealth of scholarship has focused on the judicial construction of economic justice in matrimony cases. Diwan's, "Modern Hindu Law" examined how the courts changed their view of alimony from merely being an allowance for maintenance and transformed it to be perceived as an instrument for achieving the goals of economic justice and gender equality.12 Kumar and Sharma, "Principles of Indian Family Law" identified three trends about the judicial approaches that are developed over time, as follows.13

The constitutional aspects of alimony rights have been carefully examined by scholars. Scholarly writings, such as those of Justice Krishna Iyer in 1985,14 provide a fundamental framework toward understanding the rights to maintenance within the broader context of fundamental rights. The same theme of exploration can be found in Bhattacharya's "Constitutional Rights and Family Law" from 2019,15 which had discussed whether Articles 14, 15, and 21 affect maintenance rights.16

Footnotes

1 The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

2 The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

3 The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, § 125.

4 Criminal Appeal No. 730 of 2020.

5 AIR 2015 SC 2025.

6 2 Flavia Agnes, Family Law Volume 2: Marriage, Divorce, and Matrimonial Litigation (Eastern Book Company, 2011).

7 1 Sukdev Singh, Hindu Law of Marriage and Divorce (Lexis Nexis India, 2017).

8 Archana Parashar, Women and Family Law Reform in India: Uniform Civil Code and Gender Equality (SAGE Publications Pvt. Ltd, 1992).

9 Ritu Mehta, Contemporary Challenges In Indian Family Law (LexisNexis, 2020)

10 Amrita Deshpande & Sudhir Mehta, Gender Disparities in Alimony Awards: An Empirical Analysis, 56 Econ. & Pol. Wkly. 45, 45-52 (2021).

11 Maya Bhat, Economic Justice in Matrimonial Matters: A Study of High Court Decisions, 62 J. Indian L. Inst. 234, 234-256 (2020).

12 Paras Diwan, Modern Hindu Law (Allahabad Law Agency, 24th ed. 2022)

13 Satyajeet Kumar & Alok Sharma, Principles of Indian Family Law (Universal Law Publishing, 2023).

14 V.R. Krishna Iyer, Law And Social Change (Eastern Book Company, 1985).

15 Sumit Bhattacharya, Constitutional Rights and Family Law (Thomson Reuters, 2019).

16 The Constitution of India, 1950, art. 14, 15, 21.

