MCA Allows Multiple KYC Updates Throughout The Year For Directors By Paying Fees

The Ministry of The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its notification has inserted a proviso in Rule 12A of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, by inserting Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) (Amendment) Rules, 2024 with effect from 1 August 2024.

Highlights of the notification

In the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, in rule 12A:

The words on or before 30 September of the financial year have been added after 3 rd proviso :

: Provided also that in case an individual desires to update his personal mobile number or email address, as the case may be, he shall update the same by submitting the e-form DIR-3 KYC only on or before 30 September of the financial year .

After the 3 rd proviso, the following proviso shall be inserted:

proviso, the following proviso shall be inserted: Provided also that if an individual intends to update his personal mobile number or email address again at any time during the financial year in addition to the updation allowed under the third proviso, he shall update the same by submitting eâ€'form DIRâ€'3 KYC on payment of fees of INR 500.



Effective date of notification

This notification will be effective from 1 August 2024.

Our Comments

Previously, directors were unable to update their personal mobile numbers and email IDs once the KYC process was completed for the year. However, starting from 1 August 2024, directors will have the option to update their personal mobile numbers and email IDs by filing an e-form DIR-3 KYC and paying a statutory fee of INR 500 within the same financial year.

Before this change, directors sometimes missed crucial updates from the MCA about their new companies due to outdated contact information. Now, keeping the details current ensures that directors stay informed and connected during company transitions. This means directors never miss important communication from the MCA, which is much-needed from the perspective of ease of doing business in India.

The official notification can be accessed here.

