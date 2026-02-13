ARTICLE
13 February 2026

DPDP Series – Episode 3: The Power Duo: Data Fiduciary & Processor Explained (Video)

India Privacy
Who really controls your data? And who just processes it?

In this episode of the DPDP Series, we break down two key roles under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act, 2023):

✅ Data Fiduciary – The decision-maker for your personal data

✅ Data Processor – The executor who handles data on behalf of the fiduciary

You'll learn:

✔ The difference between these roles

✔ Why this distinction matters for compliance

✔ Practical tips for businesses to align responsibilities

Stay tuned till the end for our closing Advice

