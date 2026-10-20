In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court of India has cautioned against using criminal law to recover money in what is essentially a commercial dispute. A Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S. Chandurkar quashed a criminal case for cheating against two company directors, holding that the complainant’s grievance was “essentially civil in nature” and that continuing the prosecution would be an abuse of the process of the court.

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Supreme Court Quashes Criminal Case Filed Against Directors for a Civil Dispute

Yogesh Premjibhai Suvariya & Anr. v. State of Gujarat & Anr., 2026 INSC 1079

In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court of India has cautioned against using criminal law to recover money in what is essentially a commercial dispute. A Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S. Chandurkar quashed a criminal case for cheating against two company directors, holding that the complainant’s grievance was “essentially civil in nature” and that continuing the prosecution would be an abuse of the process of the court.

Background

The appellants were directors of Shivamy Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., a steel trading company that had bought steel bars from Hans Ispat Ltd. since 2006. An employee of Hans Ispat lodged an FIR alleging that the appellants had purchased 293 metric tonnes of TMT bars worth about Rs. 1.19 crore in November 2011. He alleged that they issued ten post-dated cheques against the bills, which were dishonoured, leaving the amount unpaid.

The police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 114 (abettor present at the offence) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and filed a chargesheet. The appellants’ application for discharge was rejected by the Magistrate in 2016. In March 2026, the Gujarat High Court discharged the appellants of the Section 406 charge but upheld the charge under Section 420 read with Section 114. The appellants then approached the Supreme Court.

Contentions of the Parties

The appellants argued that the dispute was purely civil in nature. According to the complainant’s own statement to the police, Shivamy had deposited Rs. 2 crore with Hans Ispat, which was never returned despite repeated requests. The appellants said they withheld the Rs. 1.19 crore payment to set off this amount, and that the complainant had given this a criminal colour instead of filing a civil suit.

The State argued that although the dispute began in a business transaction, the appellants’ later conduct in withholding payment had “criminal overtones,” and that the police had found a prima facie case fit for trial.

The Court’s Analysis

The Court examined the complainant’s statement under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and observed that Rs. 2 crore had been paid between December 2006 and February 2007, when Hans Ispat was owned by the Barnala Group. Electrotherm India Pvt. Ltd. later bought the company from the Barnala Group with effect from 1 June 2010, and Hans Ispat took over from it. The complainant himself said the deposit was a matter for the Barnala Group, not the new owners. From this the Court concluded that the appellants were insisting on repayment of their deposit and, failing that, had adjusted it against the dues. This made the dispute “pre-eminently a civil one.” The Court also noted that the complainant had never filed a civil suit.

The Court restated that, to constitute cheating under Section 415 IPC, which is the foundation of Section 420, there must be fraudulent or dishonest inducement or intentional inducement. It observed that “fraudulence,” “dishonesty” or “intentional inducement” is the sine qua non of the offence, and that without these elements the offence of cheating is not made out.

The Court relied on several of its recent decisions such as Delhi Race Club v. State of Uttar Pradesh (2024), wherein a complainant claiming a sum is due should file a civil suit, not a criminal complaint. The Court also stressed that cheating and criminal breach of trust are distinct offences that cannot coexist on the same set of facts.

The Court also relied on Lalit Chaturvedi v. State of Uttar Pradesh (2024), wherein it was held that even if the allegations are assumed correct, Section 420 is not made out without deception, false representation or dishonest concealment, at the time the contract is entered into. The police cannot act as a civil court to recover money. Lastly, the court affirmed the principle held in G. Saminathan v. The State (2026), that where the dispute is essentially civil, a case of cheating or criminal breach of trust does not arise on that basis alone.

Decision

The Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s judgment of 17 March 2026 and the Magistrate’s order of 8 February 2016. It quashed the criminal case and allowed the appeal.

Conclusion

A failure or refusal to pay a commercial debt, even when cheques bounce, does not automatically become a criminal offence. Dishonest intention at the time of the transaction must be shown. Further, where a party withholds payment because of a bona fide claim against the other side, courts are likely to treat it as a civil dispute. The Court repeatedly noted that the complainant had not sued for recovery. Businesses seeking dues should pursue civil suits, summary suits or other civil remedies. The Court’s discussion reaffirms that criminal breach of trust and cheating are distinct offences and cannot be framed together as a matter of course on the same facts. This decision adds to a growing line of Supreme Court authority discouraging the criminalisation of commercial disputes.

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