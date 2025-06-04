Accelerating Justice In Cyber Fraud Cases: Indian Government Launches E-Zero FIR Initiative

In a critical step towards combating the increase in cyber frauds in India, the Indian government launched the e-Zero FIR initiative on May 19, 2025. The initiative has been first launched as a pilot project in Delhi to review its effectiveness. Led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the initiative aims to optimise the process of cybercrime reporting and investigation by enabling faster, jurisdiction-free registration of First Information Reports (FIRs).

The system aligns with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which supports digital-first processes in criminal procedure. It also involves the integration of several systems, including the I4C's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which facilitates online reporting of cybercrimes, Delhi Police's e-FIR system, and the National Crime Record Bureau's (NCRB) Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). This interconnected system is expected to improve collaboration among law enforcement agencies, improve data sharing, and ensure a more efficient response to criminal activities.

Overview of e-Zero FIR

The e-Zero FIR system automatically converts cybercrime complaints into FIRs, particularly those filed through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal or by calling the 1930 cybercrime helpline. Initially, complaints involving monetary losses exceeding INR 10 lakh would automatically be converted into Zero FIRs. Upon verification, the system would instantly generate an FIR at the dedicated e-Crime Police Station (presently in Delhi) regardless of the victim's physical location. The complaint will then be directed to the relevant territorial cybercrime police stations for further action. Complainants can also visit their nearest cybercrime police station within a three-day window to formally initiate the process of converting the e-zero FIR into a standard FIR.

The e-Zero FIR system, currently being tested as a pilot project in Delhi, will gradually be rolled out nationwide, making the system accessible to citizens in all States and Union Territories. This expansion is part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen India's cybersecurity infrastructure and achieve the "Cyber-Secure Bharat" goal.

Prompter Resolution of Cybercrime Cases

The e-Zero FIR process is designed to enhance efficiency and empower victims of cyber fraud, as it removes jurisdictional barriers for the victims. It also accelerates the process of initiating criminal proceedings against cybercriminals, especially when victims lack general awareness regarding the right remedies to deal with cyber fraud. The automated FIR generation would also allow for faster response from the law enforcement authorities, improving the likelihood of recovering the funds lost to the fraud.

The efficiency of the e-Zero FIR mechanism was recently put to the test when the Delhi Police reportedly made their first arrest under the new system. According to news sources, a man was apprehended for allegedly defrauding a job aspirant for INR 13 lakh by deceitfully promising employment with the Delhi Metro. The FIR was registered through the automated e-Zero system, which streamlined the reporting process and allowed swift and efficient police action.

In Conclusion

As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, initiatives like the e-Zero FIR system have become increasingly crucial. The initiative reflects the Indian government's commitment to data privacy, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. The system strengthens the country's cyber defence infrastructure by enabling real-time, jurisdiction-free reporting of high-value cybercrimes, matching practices that other global jurisdictions implement. Moreover, the initiative demonstrates how innovation in governance can proactively address emerging threats and empower victims to access justice.

