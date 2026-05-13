When Time Runs Out: The Fate Of Arbitral Mandates Under Section 29A

Section 29A of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, prescribes strict timelines for arbitration proceedings, but what happens when these deadlines expire?

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The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, particularly Section 29A, prescribes strict timelines for arbitration proceedings. But what happens when time runs out? Can an arbitrator continue beyond their mandate? This question lies at the heart of the tension between procedural celerity and substantive justice, a dichotomy that Indian courts have navigated with evolving jurisprudence.

I.Understanding the Mandate of an Arbitrator

The mandate of an arbitrator is the fount of their legal authority to adjudicate upon the disputes referred to them. It is the legal sanction that empowers the arbitral tribunal to conduct proceedings, hear the parties, and render a binding award. Should this mandate expire, the arbitrator is, in principle, divested of all authority, rendering any subsequent act a legal nullity.

Section 29A of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, serves as the statutory clock governing this mandate. It stipulates that:

The arbitral award shall be made within a period of twelve months from the date of completion of pleadings.

This period may be extended by a further period not exceeding six months by the mutual consent of the parties.

If the award is not made within this extended period of eighteen months, the mandate of the arbitrator(s) shall terminate unless the Court has, either prior to or after the expiry of the period so specified, extended the period.

II. Can an Arbitrator Act Beyond Their Mandate?

The legal position is unequivocal: an arbitrator cannot act beyond the term of their mandate. Once the statutory timeline expires without a valid extension, the tribunal becomes functus officio, a legal term signifying that its official functions have ceased.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, in Jayesh H. Pandya v. Subhtex India Ltd. (2019) 11 S.C.R 765, authoritatively settled this principle. The Court held that an arbitrator is a creature of the contract and the statute, and is therefore inexorably bound by the limits of time prescribed therein. Once the mandate is lost, so is the authority to decide. Any act performed by the tribunal after the expiry of its mandate is without jurisdiction.

III. Consent vs. Court: The Dual Gateways of Extension

The Act provides two distinct pathways for breathing life back into a time-barred proceeding: extension by party consent and extension by court order.

Extension by Party Consent (Section 29A(3))The parties, being the masters of the arbitration, are empowered to mutually agree to extend the arbitrator's mandate by a period of up to six months. However, this consent cannot be a matter of inference or implication. In Bharat Broadband Network Ltd. v. United Telecoms Ltd. (2019) 5 SCC 755, the Supreme Court has held: “It is thus necessary that there be an ‘express’ agreement in writing”; and further clarified that: “The expression ‘express agreement in writing’ refers to an agreement made in words as opposed to an agreement which is to be inferred by conduct.” Accordingly, participation in proceedings or silence cannot amount to consent, and any extension of mandate must be founded on a clear and unequivocal agreement in writing between the parties.

the Supreme Court has held: “It is thus necessary that there be an ‘express’ agreement in writing”; and further clarified that: “The expression ‘express agreement in writing’ refers to an agreement made in words as opposed to an agreement which is to be inferred by conduct.” Accordingly, participation in proceedings or silence cannot amount to consent, and any extension of mandate must be founded on a clear and unequivocal agreement in writing between the parties. Extension by Court Order (Section 29A(4)) Where the arbitration extends beyond the initial twelve months and the six-month consent-based extension, or where consent is not forthcoming, the parties must approach the competent court for a further extension. The court is vested with wide discretionary powers under this provision. It mayextend the mandate of the tribunal to allow the arbitration to continue, upon being satisfied that sufficient cause exists for the delay. Terminate the mandate of the existing arbitrator(s) and appoint a substitute arbitrator to conclude the proceedings if it finds that the proceedings have been delayed for reasons attributable to the arbitral tribunal.

IV. Consequences of an Expired Mandate: Does the Award Survive?

An award rendered by a tribunal whose mandate has expired is fundamentally flawed. Such an award is susceptible to a challenge under Section 34 of the Act on the ground that it was made without jurisdiction. However, the jurisprudence has evolved to prevent the draconian outcome of annulling an award solely on a technical lapse of time, especially where the proceedings are otherwise complete. The Supreme Court in C. Velusamy vs K Indhera 2026 INSC 112 clarified that a court possesses the power to entertain an application for extension of the mandate under Section 29A(4) even after the award has been passed. This curative power allows the court to retroactively extend the mandate, thereby validating an award that was technically delivered out of time. This ensures that the time, effort, and costs expended in the arbitration are not wasted due to a procedural oversight, and that the substantive decision on merits is preserved.

V. The International Perspective: A Comparison

The Indian approach to arbitral timelines aligns with global best practices, which also seek to balance efficiency with fairness.

UNCITRAL Model Law (Article 14): Similar to Indian law, the mandate of an arbitrator terminates if they become de jure or de facto unable to perform their functions or for other reasons fail to act without undue delay. Courts are empowered to decide on the termination of the mandate.

ICC Rules (2021) – Article 31: The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Rules provide that the ICC Court shall fix the time limit for rendering the final award. This time limit can be extended by the ICC Court upon a reasoned request from the tribunal or on its own initiative.

SIAC Rules (2025) – Rule 54: The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) Rules also empower the Registrar to extend the time for the delivery of an award if it is justified.

International jurisprudence consistently recognises that the mandate of an arbitral tribunal is neither perpetual nor elastic. It is confined to the adjudicatory function entrusted to it and stands terminated either upon completion of the reference or upon legal incapacity. The Singapore Court of Appeal in Voltas Ltd v York International Pte Ltd [2024] SGCA 12affirmed that a Tribunal’s mandate terminates upon disposing of all issues in dispute, unless it expressly reserves its jurisdiction to reopen its award. Similarly, under Article 14 of the UNCITRAL Model Law, the mandate terminates where the arbitrator becomes unable to perform functions or fails to act without undue delay. Investment treaty tribunals have further reinforced that the authority of an arbitral tribunal is intrinsically linked to its adjudicatory role and ceases once that role is fulfilled.

VI. Conclusion: The Fine Balance Between Speed and Justice

Section 29A of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, is a legislative tool designed to infuse discipline and efficiency into the arbitral process. While its timelines are strict, they are not absolute. The provisions for extension, both by party consent and by court order, demonstrate a legislative intent to prevent the tyranny of the clock from defeating the ends of justice. The power of the court to extend the mandate even post-award is a testament to the principle that procedural rules are the handmaidens of justice, not its mistress. Ultimately, the law seeks a delicate equilibrium, ensuring that arbitration remains a swift and effective remedy for dispute resolution, without sacrificing the paramount goal of a fair and just adjudication on the merits.

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