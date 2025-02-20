Supreme Court: High Courts May Interfere Under Article 226/227 Only If The Arbitral Tribunal's Order Is Glaringly Perverse

The Supreme Court of India ("Supreme Court"), vide its Judgement on January 3, 2025, in the case titled 'Serosoft Solutions Private Limited vs. Dexter Capital Advisors Private Limited' while discussing the extent of the High Court's jurisdiction over Arbitral Orders, held that the High Court's interference under Article 226/227 of the Constitution is permitted only if the Order passed is patently perverse.

Factual background of the matter:

Procedural backround of the case:

Application seeking extension of time for cross-examination

Proceedings before the High Court

Analysis by the Supreme Court:

Conclusion and directions of the Supreme Court:

“… (v) Interference is permissible only if the order is completely perverse i.e. that the perversity must stare in the face.

(vi) High Courts ought to discourage litigation which necessarily interfere with the arbitral process.

(vii) Excessive judicial interference in the arbitral process is not encouraged.

(viii) It is prudent not to exercise jurisdiction under Articles 226/227.

(ix) The power should be exercised in ‘exceptional rarity' or if there is ‘bad faith' which is shown.

(x) Efficiency of the arbitral process ought not to be allowed to diminish and hence interdicting the arbitral process should be completely avoided.”