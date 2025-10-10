UPCOMING WEBINAR: The India Story - A Bright Spot For Global Investments

Acuity Law are most popular:
Date: 26 November 2025
Time: 10:00 AM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
In this webinar, we aim to highlight the market trends benefiting small businesses and key considerations one needs to take into account while doing business in India.
The key topics that will be covered are as follows:
- Market trends and the India opportunity for small and big businesses
- Diligence - Key Considerations
- Regulatory & Tax considerations to do business in India
- Contracts - Key Considerations
- Governance Strategy
- Approach to Crisis Situation
- Cultural Considerations to do business in India