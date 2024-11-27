Navigating Opportunities And Challenges Of Doing Business In India & Brazil (Video)

- Mr. Ashutosh Das, Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
- Ms. Shin Jae Kim, Head of Compliance & Investigations, Tozzini Freire
- Mr. Luiz Renato Okumura, Partner, Tozzini Freire
- Mr. Amit Verma, Partner Designate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
- Ms. Carla do Couto Hellu Battilana, Partner, TozziniFreire
Moderated by:
- Ms. Shweta Bharti, Managing Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
Date: 8th November 2024 Time: 5:30PM IST | 9AM BRT
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.