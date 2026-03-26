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26 March 2026

RBI Internal Ombudsman Directions 2026: New Compliance Framework For Credit Information Companies (Video)

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In this episode of the Legal Podcast bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, Our host Aryaveer khanna examine the Credit Information Companies and Internal Ombudsman Directions...
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In this episode of the Legal Podcast bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, Our host Aryaveer khanna examine the Credit Information Companies and Internal Ombudsman Directions, 2026 issued by the Reserve Bank of India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005. These Directions replace the 2023 Master Direction and introduce a strengthened internal grievance redressal mechanism for all credit information companies in India.The episode explains the structure, powers, and independence of the Internal Ombudsman, the role of the Board's Consumer Protection Committee, and the automated Complaint Management System that ensures escalation of unresolved complaints. It also highlights key compliance requirements for CICs such as TransUnion CIBIL, Experian India, Equifax India, and CRIF High Mark. With strict timelines, board-level oversight, and supervisory review by the RBI, the Directions aim to strengthen accountability, transparency, and consumer protection in India's credit information ecosystem

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