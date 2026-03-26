RBI Internal Ombudsman Directions 2026: New Compliance Framework For Credit Information Companies (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
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In this episode of the Legal Podcast bites powered by IndiaLaw
LLP, Our host Aryaveer khanna examine the Credit Information
Companies and Internal Ombudsman Directions, 2026 issued by the
Reserve Bank of India under the Credit Information Companies
(Regulation) Act, 2005. These Directions replace the 2023 Master
Direction and introduce a strengthened internal grievance redressal
mechanism for all credit information companies in India.The episode
explains the structure, powers, and independence of the Internal
Ombudsman, the role of the Board's Consumer Protection
Committee, and the automated Complaint Management System that
ensures escalation of unresolved complaints. It also highlights key
compliance requirements for CICs such as TransUnion CIBIL, Experian
India, Equifax India, and CRIF High Mark. With strict timelines,
board-level oversight, and supervisory review by the RBI, the
Directions aim to strengthen accountability, transparency, and
consumer protection in India's credit information ecosystem
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about your specific circumstances.