From Physical Hearings To E-Adjudication: The Transformation Of Regulatory Enforcement Under The Companies Act, 2013

Introduction

The enforcement system under the Companies Act 2013 (Act) has changed a lot over the past decade. Earlier even small procedural mistakes could lead to criminal charges. Now it has evolved into a structured civil penalty regime, administered through in-house adjudication by Registrars of Companies (RoCs) and other designated officers, instead of going through regular criminal courts. The aim of the law is to use criminal prosecution only for serious wrongdoing, such as fraud or deliberate false statements. Routine or technical compliance mistakes are meant to be handled through appropriate monetary penalties instead of criminal charges.

Today, adjudication of penalties under Section 454 is the primary enforcement tool for many noncompliance and violations under the Act. With the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' (MCA) online adjudication system, the whole process is now mostly digital. Companies file documents online, attend virtual hearings, and receive penalty orders electronically. This has largely replaced the old system of physical hearing and paper-based procedures.

For all legal professionals, this change means they must clearly understand the law, know how the online adjudication system actually works, and recognize how digital processes impact risk and compliance.

When the Act came into force in 2014, many technical and procedural violations could lead to fines and sometimes even imprisonment. Later, based on feedback from industry and the government's focus on improving the "ease of doing business," the law was changed through the Companies (Amendment) Acts of 2019 and 2020 to remove criminal punishment for many such offences and replace them mainly with monetary penalties.

Key outcomes of this reform process included:

Reclassification of several compoundable offences as civil defaults that now attract monetary penalties rather than prosecution. Strengthening of the in-house adjudication framework under Section 454, making it the central mechanism for imposing penalties. Empowerment of RoCs as Adjudicating Officers (AOs) to impose penalties directly. Creation of a statutory appellate remedy before the Regional Director (RD) against orders of the Adjudicating Officer. Introduction of Section 446B, which provides reduced penalties for One Person Companies (OPCs), small companies, start-ups and specified producer companies and other eligible entities.

Statutory Framework: Section 454 and the Adjudication Rules

Section 454 of the Act authorises the Central Government to appoint adjudicating officers (not below the rank of RoC) to determine penalties for specified defaults. Before imposing any penalty, the officer must provide a reasonable opportunity of being heard. This section sets up a clear process for handling defaults and imposing fines or penalties on companies. The "Adjudicating Officer" ensures penalties are decided within the framework of the Act. The main goal of Section 454 is to encourage companies to comply better with the law.

The Companies (Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribe the procedural framework for adjudication, including:

Issuance of a show-cause notice identifying the alleged default and the relevant statutory provision. Opportunity for the company and the officers in default to file written submissions with supporting document. Grant of hearing scheduled by the Adjudicating Officer. Passing of a reasoned order dealing with the submissions and determining the quantum of penalty. Communication of the penalty amount, timelines for payment and the right of appeal to the RD.

Recent changes allow adjudication proceedings to be conducted electronically through the MCA portal, making e-adjudication the standard method. RoCs deal with a large number of cases, including those involving multinational companies and global investment funds, and the digital platform is designed to simplify the process for issuing notices, filing responses, holding hearings, and delivering orders, while cutting down on costs and delays for both regulators and companies.

How the Adjudication Process Works

1. Show-Cause Notice - Adjudication proceedings generally commence with a show-cause notice that outlines:

The statutory provision that is alleged to have been contravened. The nature and, where relevant, duration of the default and the basis for the proposed penalty. Basis for proposed penalty. A time period, typically 15 to 30 days from the date of service, is given for response, and the Adjudicating Officer may extend this by up to 15 days where sufficient cause is demonstrated or the initial period is considered inadequate.

2. Reply and Representation - The company and each "officer in default" (as defined under Section 2(60)) is given opportunity to:

File written submissions. Provide documentary supporting evidence that supports the factual position and any remedial steps taken. Seek a personal or virtual hearing, as now commonly facilitated through video conferencing.

Clearly structured responses that separate the factual narrative, legal submissions and mitigating factors are especially important in an e-adjudication environment, where the Adjudicating Officer often relies primarily on the written material placed on record.

3. Order and Penalty Determination - In determining the penalty, the Adjudicating Officer may consider, among other factors:

The nature and gravity of the default. The duration of any continuing default, where applicable. Statutory provisions that prescribe minimum penalties, per-day penalties or overall caps. Factors set out in the Adjudication Rules, such as any disproportionate gain or unfair advantage obtained, loss caused to investors or other stakeholders, whether the default is repetitive and the size and nature of the company's business.

The adjudication order specifies separate penalty amounts for the company and for each officer in default, together with the time allowed for payment and the consequences of non-payment.

4. Appeal to Regional Director ("RD") - An aggrieved company or officer may appeal to the Regional Director within the prescribed period (ordinarily 60 days from receipt of the order). The RD may confirm, modify or set aside the penalty imposed by the Adjudicating Officer, depending on the facts and grounds urged in the appeal.

Section 446B: Relief for Small and Eligible Companies

Section 446B allows reduced penalties to One Person Companies, small companies, start-up companies and producer companies, for specific defaults. For eligible entities, the penalty is capped at half of the usual amount, with a maximum of ₹2 lakh for a company and ₹1 lakh for a defaulting officer or other person.

In practice, this reduction isn't applied automatically. Companies usually need to explicitly claim and prove their eligibility under Section 446B when responding to a show-cause notice or in any follow-up representations.

For example, the Regional Director (Eastern Region), Kolkata, reduced the penalty for failure to mention Director Identification Number (DIN) in financial statements, in the case of M/s MPS Distributors Private Limited (Application No. RD/ER/454/50/2024/Appeal/7285–7289, order dated 25 November 2024) considering the company's status as a small company.

The Digital Turn: E-Adjudication

A major change in recent reforms is that adjudication is now conducted online. Show-cause notices are issued by email, replies are filed through the MCA portal, hearings are held by video conference, and orders are digitally signed and sent electronically.

Although this reduces the need for physical visits and paper filings, it also places responsibility on companies to keep their email addresses and authorized signatory details updated. Those handling compliance should be familiar with the portal and regularly check electronic communications. If a notice has been properly sent to the registered email address, claiming that it was not received is unlikely to succeed.

Strategic Considerations for Compliance professionals

Preventive Compliance Architecture: From a preventive perspective, companies may seek to use automated systems to track statutory timelines and filings, undertake periodic internal compliance reviews, carefully document board deliberations and remedial actions, and Educate directors about potential personal exposure as "officers in default" Responding to Show-Cause Notices: When replying to a show-cause notice, companies explain the factual background with supporting documents, address any legal ambiguity, place on record steps taken to cure the default, highlight mitigating factors (such as absence of mala fide intent or stakeholder loss) and, where applicable, demonstrate eligibility for reduced penalties under Section 446B. Appellate Strategy: Appeals before the Regional Director have, in several instances, resulted in modification or reduction of penalties, particularly where procedural irregularities are shown, relevant mitigating circumstances were overlooked, or the penalty appears disproportionate to the nature of the default. The outcome often depends on how clearly the grounds of appeal and supporting evidence are presented

For example, the Regional Director (Western Region), Mumbai, reduced the penalty imposed by the RoC Pune for violation of Section 203 relating to non-appointment of a company secretary, after examining the appeal in the matter of M/s Sogefi ADM Private Limited (Application No. RD(WR)/Sec.454(5)/Appeal/Sogefi/1377070/2, order dated 1 February 2022).

Conclusion

The shift from mostly criminal prosecution to a civil system handled through online adjudication marks a major change in how companies will regulate under the Companies Act, 2013. While decriminalization has lowered the risk of imprisonment for procedural mistakes, it has not reduced accountability. Instead, the faster, technology-based penalty system has increased oversight of non-compliance and strengthened the expectation that companies must fulfill their obligations on time.

For legal and compliance professionals, the key focus areas are building strong internal compliance systems, meeting legal deadlines without delay, keeping proper records of important decisions and filings, and having a clear response plan in place if adjudication proceedings begin.

Compliance can no longer be treated as a routine administrative task. It has become an important part of board-level governance and risk management. Although shifting to digital platforms may require some changes in internal processes, replacing paper-based communication with an integrated online system can make record-keeping and document retrieval much easier. Virtual hearings can also save significant time and travel costs for companies and their advisers. A structured digital system helps in verifying documents and facts more efficiently, leading to quicker decisions and reducing administrative burden for both regulators and businesses.

Beyond improving efficiency, digital adjudication can also increase transparency and make enforcement actions easier to track. While there may be some initial challenges during implementation, experience shows that over time an e-adjudication system is better suited to the increasingly digital corporate and regulatory environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.